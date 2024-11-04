7 members of robbery gang arrested for impersonating police in Munshiganj heist

The arrests were made in a joint operation by local and Detective Branch (DB) police across various locations in Munshiganj and Dhaka districts. Photos: Collected
The arrests were made in a joint operation by local and Detective Branch (DB) police across various locations in Munshiganj and Dhaka districts. Photos: Collected

Police in Munshiganj have arrested seven members of a robbery gang who allegedly posed as police officers to rob Tk7 lakh and gold jewelry from a gold merchant. 

The arrests were made in a joint operation by local and Detective Branch (DB) police across various locations in Munshiganj and Dhaka districts, said Muhammad Shamsul Alam Sarkar, superintendent of police, at a press briefing today (4 November).

The official said police recovered Tk7 lakh in cash and a motorcycle used in the crime.

The arrested individuals were identified as Roni, 48, Sirajul Islam Javed, 42, Shamim, 42, Saimon, 32, Momin, 42, Sujar, 30, and Somir Hossain, 42. 

According to police, all are members of an inter-district robbery gang.

SP Shamsul Alam stated that on 23 October, victim Ramprasad Halder, a gold merchant, was returning to his home in Bandura from Dhaka. Upon reaching the Moricha area on the Dhaka-Dohar road in Sirajdikhan, robbers boarded his bus, posed as police, and forced him to disembark, subsequently robbing him of Tk7 lakh and three tolas (around 35 grams) of gold jewellry. 

Following a complaint filed the same day at Sirajdikhan Police Station, police launched an investigation.

"Within 12 days, using technological assistance, police were able to apprehend seven suspects from Munshiganj and Dhaka. During preliminary interrogation, the detainees admitted their involvement. Based on their information, Tk7 lakh in cash and a motorcycle used in the robbery were seized," SP Shamsul Alam said.

He noted that the suspects have multiple prior cases against them. 

Police efforts are ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the stolen valuables. 

The detainees will be produced in court soon, he added. 

