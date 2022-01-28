CEC's comment 'retaliation' for my views on election: Mahbub Talukder

Politics

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:49 pm

Related News

CEC's comment 'retaliation' for my views on election: Mahbub Talukder

TBS Report
28 January, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2022, 04:49 pm
CEC&#039;s comment &#039;retaliation&#039; for my views on election: Mahbub Talukder

Criticising Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda's remarks, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has said the comment made on his medical expense was a retaliation from CEC.

"Because of my different views on the election, the CEC has resorted to such vile measures against me," he said in a written statement Friday (28 January).

Mahbub Talukder cited that receiving proper treatment is his fundamental right.

On 27 January, CEC KM Nurul Huda in a press conference at the Election Commission reportedly said the cost of Commissioner Mahbub Talukder's medical expenses exceed Tk30 lakh.

"However, he did not provide an actual estimate of the cost. I think it is necessary to inform the media in detail about the matter," Mahbub's statement read.

The election commissioner further said he had been suffering from prostate cancer since he joined the commission.

"Cancer is spreading to different parts of my body over time.  I have been treated in Singapore and Chennai in India.  Four doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hospital have unanimously approved my treatment abroad after conducting two physical checkup," he said.

Mahbub Talukder noted his medical expenses in those treatment have been covered as per the medical rules of the election commissioners code. 

"However in the last two years, I have not officially gone abroad for treatment.  Instead, I went to America at my own expense during these two years," he added.

Medical expenses of the present election commissioners and the retired election commissioners are borne by Commission as per availability and rules, said the vommissioner adding KM Nurul Huda himself has taken money from the Election Commission for treatment.

Bangladesh / Top News

retaliation / CEC Nurul Huda / CEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Screengrabs of Paintbeat Art’s web portal and artworks. Photo: Courtesy

Paintbeat Art: A one-stop marketplace for artwork and a teenage artist on a mission

4h | Panorama
‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

‘The banks consider the SMEs as a failure with low profitability and a high risk of default’

6h | Panorama
Tanzim Alamgir. Illustration: TBS

‘Individual investors should be mandated to invest a certain percentage in bonds’

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Succeeding in a global organisation

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

How Cyclone Sidr inspired the world’s best building

21h | Videos
Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

Pfizer, BioNTech start testing Omicron vaccine

1d | Videos
A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

A fish sculpture for environmental awareness in St. Martin

2d | Videos
Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

Biggest FDI for shipyard in Patuakhali proposed

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

2
Zaved Akhtar, CEO and MD of Unilever Bangladesh Ltd. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Interviews

There can be five Unilevers in Bangladesh: Zaved Akhtar

3
Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class
Economy

Cars up to 1600cc likely to be more affordable for middle class

4
Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Botswana woman arrested with 3kg heroin at Dhaka airport

5
PBI Chief DIG Banaj Kumar Majumder, left, SB Chief Md Monirul Islam, right. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Seven cops promoted to additional IGP

6
Photo courtesy- Asif Salman
Habitat

Satkhira hospital named world's best new building