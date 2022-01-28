CEC's comment 'retaliation' for my views on election: Mahbub Talukder

Criticising Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda's remarks, Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukder has said the comment made on his medical expense was a retaliation from CEC.

"Because of my different views on the election, the CEC has resorted to such vile measures against me," he said in a written statement Friday (28 January).

Mahbub Talukder cited that receiving proper treatment is his fundamental right.

On 27 January, CEC KM Nurul Huda in a press conference at the Election Commission reportedly said the cost of Commissioner Mahbub Talukder's medical expenses exceed Tk30 lakh.

"However, he did not provide an actual estimate of the cost. I think it is necessary to inform the media in detail about the matter," Mahbub's statement read.

The election commissioner further said he had been suffering from prostate cancer since he joined the commission.

"Cancer is spreading to different parts of my body over time. I have been treated in Singapore and Chennai in India. Four doctors of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Hospital have unanimously approved my treatment abroad after conducting two physical checkup," he said.

Mahbub Talukder noted his medical expenses in those treatment have been covered as per the medical rules of the election commissioners code.

"However in the last two years, I have not officially gone abroad for treatment. Instead, I went to America at my own expense during these two years," he added.

Medical expenses of the present election commissioners and the retired election commissioners are borne by Commission as per availability and rules, said the vommissioner adding KM Nurul Huda himself has taken money from the Election Commission for treatment.