Borders unprotected due to govt's knee-jerk policy: Rizvi

Voicing concern over the prevailing tension along the Myanmar frontier, BNP on Monday (5 February) said the borders of Bangladesh have become unprotected due to the knee-jerk foreign policy of the current Awami League government which it says has usurped power without public support.

Speaking at a press briefing at the party's Nayapaltan central office, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi also questioned the government's commitment to protecting the sovereignty and impendence of Bangladesh since it is unable to register any strong protest against untoward incidents along the borders.

"Our borders are now unprotected as blood is spilling there because of the knee-jerk policy of the government," he said.

The BNP leader said the sovereignty of a country is weakened when its government is subservient to other countries. "A country becomes insecure when its government is not respected by other countries and when its government is not committed to protecting sovereignty and independence."

Rizvi said Myanmar is daring to create trouble along the border since the government has weakened Bangladesh's sovereignty.

He claimed that Myanmar could not create tension along the border during the rules of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and his wife Khaleda Zia as they gave a befitting reply to any provocation and strongly protested against any untoward incident.

"But the current government is afraid of raising its voice and protest (against any border incident) as it does not have that power and public support. They (govt) can't do anything when any other country is putting our sovereignty at stake since they lack public support. They accepted the hegemony of others by usurping power and holding the people hostage."

Meanwhile, two people were killed and a child was injured as a mortar shell from across the border in Myanmar exploded at Jolpaitoli under Ghumdum union of Naikhongchhari upazila in Bandarban district on Monday.

Shafiqul Islam, Jolpaitoli Ward 1 member, said the explosion occurred around 2:30 pm inside Bangladesh and two people were found dead after the incident.

Besides, at leader 95 members of the Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) took shelter in Bangladesh amid a conflict between the Myanmar military and the armed rebel group, the Arakan Army, in Myanmar's Rakhine state.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said Myanmar has communicated with Bangladesh about taking back the BGP members who have crossed the border into Bangladesh since Sunday.