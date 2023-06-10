BNP's election boycott may favour AL candidate in Barishal city polls

BNP&#039;s election boycott may favour AL candidate in Barishal city polls

The people of Barishal city believe that the outcome of the city corporation election will heavily depend on the votes of BNP supporters, as BNP is perceived to have the majority votes within the city.

BNP leaders consider Barishal Sadar constituency as their stronghold in terms of votes, and they are strategically assessing the potential gains and losses they may encounter in future elections in this area.

Several BNP leaders, speaking anonymously, mentioned that if the Islami Andolon candidate wins the city corporation election, they plan to field a strong candidate in the national election for the Barishal Sadar constituency. Their aim is to make a concerted effort to secure victory in the national election, thereby permanently causing the BNP to lose the Sadar seat.

They added that the chances of regaining the seat in the future would be unlikely for the BNP in that case.

A Juba Dal leader, who wished not to be named, stated, "Even though we may not visit the polling centers in person, we are closely monitoring the election results as they have implications for the future of city politics. I believe BNP supporters will not vote for the Islami Andolon candidate."

Mamun, a BNP supporter from Sagordi in Barishal, expressed his intention to go to the voting center to support one of his close councilor candidates. However, he stated that he would abstain from casting his vote for the mayoral candidate.

"If I cast a vote for the mayoral candidate, it will be against the hand fan symbol, representing a different political party," Mamun added.

On the other hand, independent mayoral candidate Kamrul Ahsan Rupan, the son of the late former mayor and city BNP president Ahasan Habib Kamal, has alleged that BNP leader Bilkis Jahan Shirin is collaborating with the Awami League nominated candidate and attempting to undermine his support base.

"Shirin instructed BNP supporters to actively work in favor of the Awami League candidate, hindering my chances of winning," Rupan said at a press conference at Barishal Press Club on Saturday (10 June).

Disregarding the allegations, Shirin commented that Rupan is an inexperienced individual who lacks control over his actions.

"It appears that Rupan is out of his mind and speaking nonsense," she stated.

Meanwhile, during an interview at his residence on Kalusha Road in Barishal, Awami League nominated candidate Khokon Serniabat asserted that he expects to secure the votes of the BNP supporters.

"We are solely focused on defeating the Islami Andolon candidate," stated a leader from the city unit of Chhatra Dal, who preferred not to be named.

"We welcome BNP voters to exercise their right to vote. The residents of Barishal city share a common aspiration for the city's development, and BNP supporters, being city dwellers themselves, have the opportunity to choose the candidate they believe is best suited for progress. I firmly believe that Khokon Serniabat is the best choice for all," said Talukder Mohammad Yunus, secretary of the Barishal district unit of Bangladesh Awami League.

BNP / Barishal City Corporation

