BNP spreading rumour to create panic, alleges Awami League

The ruling party Awami League alleged that BNP is trying to create panic and confusion among the public through lies and rumours.

Awami League has called for a peace and development rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram Masjid on 28 October. However, forging the party's official pad and signatures, a certain group is trying to spread the rumour the rally has been postponed, said the party's Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua in a statement released Friday (27 October).

The statement adds, "Only those whose political tools are lies, rumours, and propaganda can commit such cowardly acts."

"The BNP is carrying trying to create panic and confusion among the public through their usual lies-slander and rumours-terror. Together with the people of the country, a united resistance will be built against the torchbearers of dictatorship, sponsors of terrorism and militancy."

As the Awami League and BNP-Jamaat gear up for massive shows of strength in the capital on 28 October, concerns about potential violence have grown and the issues of venue and permission for the opposition rallies have become a source of contention.

The Awami League, BNP, and Jamaat-e-Islami on Thursday (26 October) reiterated that they will hold rallies at their announced venues in Dhaka tomorrow as planned, despite not receiving permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

In response to the three political parties' communications regarding the rallies, the DMP has asked BNP and AL to provide two alternative venues, while Jamaat has been denied permission.

The ruling Awami League is adamant about holding the rally at the southern gate of Baitul Mukarram Mosque, while the BNP said it is all set to stage its rally in front of its party office in Nayapaltan. Jamaat is also resolute to hold its Dhaka rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel.