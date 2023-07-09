BNP seeks DMP's permission to hold rally in Dhaka on 12 July

Politics

TBS Report
09 July, 2023, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 09:31 pm

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has sent a letter to the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner seeking permission to hold a rally in the capital on 12 July.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will announce the party's one-point movement, demanding resignation of the government and an election to be held under a caretaker government, party insiders told The Business Standard.

The party's standing committee made the decision in a meeting at the party chairperson's Gulshan office earlier on Saturday.

In the letter, the party's senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi sought assurance of overall security during the rally from the DMP which would be held in front of its Nayapaltan office on the day from 2pm.

In this regard, DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq told TBS that they are analysing BNP's application as well as scrutinising the situation.  

"A decision will be taken and informed later," the DMP commissioner added.

 

