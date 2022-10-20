BNP holds rally protesting assault on partymen

TBS Report
20 October, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 05:20 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

BNP organised a rally in the capital's Naya Paltan area to protest against the assault and indiscriminate arrest of party leaders and activists across the country.

BNP leaders and activists from different areas of the capital joined the rally bringing out processions. 

The rally started around 2.30pm Thursday (20 October) in front of the party's central office in Naya Paltan. 

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke as the chief guest at the rally organised by Dhaka Metropolitan North-South BNP. 

Apart from him, leaders of the party's standing committee also addressed the rally.

Traffic movement on the south side of the road from Fakirapool intersection to Nightingale intersection in Kakrail was blocked as thousands of activists gathered for the rally. 

A large number of police were deployed in the area to deal with any untoward situation.

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Advisory Council member and BNP Dhaka Metropolitan South Convenor Abdus Salam presided over the rally.

