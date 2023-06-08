26 injured as BNP demos against load-shedding come under attack

Politics

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 07:21 pm

Related News

26 injured as BNP demos against load-shedding come under attack

TBS Report
08 June, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2023, 07:21 pm

Protests were held nationwide by the BNP and its affiliated organizations on Thursday in Pabna, Khulna, Cumilla, Bogura, and Dhaka to express their discontent over the ongoing issue of load-shedding throughout the country.

During a procession in Pabna, at least 26 BNP members were injured in an alleged attack by activists of the Juba League and Chhatra League.

The attack took place when the BNP procession approached Latif Tower in Pabna city, where members of the Juba League, Chhatra League, and Secha Sebok League allegedly initiated the assault.

Among the injured were BNP Chairperson's adviser and Pabna district BNP convener, Habibur Rahman Habib, as well as senior joint convener Abdus Samad Khan Montu.

Abdus Samad Khan Montu, Senior Joint Convener of Pabna district BNP, stated, "The Awami terrorist forces attacked our peaceful event all of a sudden in the presence of the police."

However, Rezaul Rahim Lal, president of the district Awami League, denied the attack and claimed that they were also holding a meeting. He alleged that BNP leaders and activists had planned to attack their event, leading their own members to defend themselves. He emphasized that there were no instructions to attack any opposition.

Pabna Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar Circle), DM Hasibul Benazir, stated that there was chaos when the BNP leaders and activists passed by during the Chhatra League-Youth League rally. The police officer added that they were unaware if an attack had taken place.

In Khulna, BNP leaders and activists organised a sit-in programme outside the office of the West Zone Power Distribution Company at 11am. Led by Khulna district BNP convener Amir Ejaz Khan and member secretary SM Monirul Hasan Bappi, partymen handed over a memorandum to the managing director of the power company.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The protesting BNP leaders accused the Awami government of committing a serious offence by allowing corruption in the power sector. They criticised the ruling government for neglecting democracy and elections, focusing more on mega projects instead of addressing the basic needs of the people. 

They called on the government to either put an end to load-shedding immediately or resign from their positions.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

In Cumilla, leaders and activists of the district's South District BNP and affiliated organisations held a sit-in outside the electricity distribution office in protest against the intolerable load shedding and corruption prevalent in the electricity sector nationwide. 

Subsequently, the BNP activists submitted a memorandum to the executive engineer of the district electricity office.

Meanwhile, in Bogura, BNP leaders and activists, along with affiliated groups, blocked a road in protest against load-shedding, demanding uninterrupted power supply. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Starting from the local BNP office at around 11am, a procession was carried out. However, when the procession reached the Northern Electricity Supply Company Limited (Nesco) office along the road beside the Shaheed Khokon Municipal Children's Udyan, the police intervened and stopped their progress. 

Consequently, the BNP leaders and workers initiated a roadblock at that location. 

Representatives from BNP, Juba Dal, and Chhatra Dal then went to the office of the Nesco and handed over a memorandum to its executive engineer, Abdul Monnaf.

In Dhaka, police obstructed a procession by the BNP, on its way to hold a sit-in programme in front of the capital's Bangladesh Power Development Board's office, to protest against the ongoing load-shedding across the country. 

The party's leaders and activists started the procession from Paltan China Tower in the capital around 12:30pm on Thursday. Read more

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP protest / Load Shedding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Apple does not need to make mixed reality seem exciting to get customers through its doors. They’re turning up in droves anyway, to buy new iPhones or to visit the Genius Bar for IT support. Photo: Bloomberg

Apple has 520 reasons its $3,499 headset will prevail

5h | Panorama
Md Shamsuddoha. Sketch: TBS

'Extreme heat waves are here to stay'

6h | Panorama
Kestopur’s residents have crafted fans for generations and provided it to Rajbari, Faridpur, Kustia, Madaripur, Dhaka and several other districts. Photo: Masum Billah

Talpakha: When novelty becomes necessity

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

31m | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

5h | TBS World
The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

The cost of rechargeable fan is increasing hourly due to heating and load shedding

8h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg