BCL leader killed in Lakshmipur UP election violence

A leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League has been killed allegedly by the supporters of rebel Awami League candidate during the third phase of Union Parishad election in Lakshmipur.

Deceased Sajib was the president of Isapur Union Chhatra League.

Anwer Hossain, officer-in-charge of Ramganj Police Station, confirmed the news to The Business Standard on Sunday evening.

The supporters of AL rebel candidate reportedly hacked Sajeeb at Narayanpur Government Primary School polling centre this afternoon.

He breathed his last while being taken to Dhaka in critical condition.