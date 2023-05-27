Barishal abuzz with election activities as campaigning starts

Barishal has been in a festive mood since Friday as the candidates began electioneering after being allotted electoral symbols for the upcoming city elections, slated on 12 June.

A total of 165 candidates are contesting the polls. Among them, seven are going to battle it out for the mayor post, while 116 will be vying for the posts of councillors of 30 wards, and 52 candidates aspiring for 10 reserved seats for women councillors.

The city is now adorned with banners, posters and festoons of different symbols.

All candidates have already set up their election operating offices in their respective areas and have started to visit door-to-door seeking votes.

"The election commission has been working to bring a festive mood in the city surrounding the election to inspire voters," said Returning Officer Humayun Kabir.

Awami League candidate Serniabat Khokon Abdullah started his formal publicity after Juma prayers on Friday and on Saturday he joined a public meeting.

Photo: TBS

Islami Andolan's Faizul Karim said they are getting good responses from the people. "I am promising voters to serve them as a servant."

"I have visited the Bashundhara housing area under my ward for meeting voters to express my greetings and asking for votes," said Jakir Molla, incumbent councillor of ward no 25.

"We are delighted to see the publicity of the candidates as they meet us in a friendly and cordial manner," said Tahsina Akter, a voter of the city's Rupatoli area.

The candidates and their symbols are- Awami League's Abul Khair Abdullah (boat), Jatiya Party's Iqbal Hossain Taposh (plough), Islami Andolan Bangladesh's Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim (hand fan), Zaker Party's Mizanur Rahman Bachchu (rose flower), independent candidate Kamrul Ahsan (clock), Asaduzzaman (elephant) and Ali Hossain (deer).