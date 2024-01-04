Election campaign ends tomorrow morning

Candidates of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections and their supporters were passing a hectic day in their last time electioneering today as the Election Commission (EC) banned campaigning over the polls from 8:00am tomorrow.

The candidates, however, can continue preparatory works for polls amid ban on electioneering.

According to the 78 section of the Representation of People Order (RPO) 1972, none would be allowed to call or join any public rally, street rally and procession in the electoral areas before and after 48 hours of the voting, EC Director (Public Relations) Shariful Alam told BSS today.

As the voting will start from 8am on 7 January and will continue till 4pm on the day, he said, the Member of Parliament (MP) aspirants must conclude their electioneering before 8am on Friday and could not seek vote using mike after this time.

Though the EC declared election schedule for all 300 constituencies simultaneously across the country, the polls will be held in 299 seats as a contestant of Naogaon-2 constituency died.

According to EC officials, a total of 1,970 candidates, including 1,534 from 28 political parties and 436 independents, are vying in the 7 January polls in 299 parliamentary seats.

The government has declared the election day, 7 January , as a public holiday.

As today was the last day for the candidates to conduct election campaign, many of the MP aspirants were seen going door to door and seeking votes for themselves.