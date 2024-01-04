Election campaign ends tomorrow morning

Bangladesh

BSS
04 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 07:56 pm

Related News

Election campaign ends tomorrow morning

BSS
04 January, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 07:56 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Candidates of the 12th Jatiya Sangsad (JS) elections and their supporters were passing a hectic day in their last time electioneering today as the Election Commission (EC) banned campaigning over the polls from 8:00am tomorrow.

The candidates, however, can continue preparatory works for polls amid ban on electioneering.

According to the 78 section of the Representation of People Order (RPO) 1972, none would be allowed to call or join any public rally, street rally and procession in the electoral areas before and after 48 hours of the voting, EC Director (Public Relations) Shariful Alam told BSS today.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

As the voting will start from 8am on 7 January and will continue till 4pm on the day, he said, the Member of Parliament (MP) aspirants must conclude their electioneering before 8am on Friday and could not seek vote using mike after this time.

Though the EC declared election schedule for all 300 constituencies simultaneously across the country, the polls will be held in 299 seats as a contestant of Naogaon-2 constituency died.

According to EC officials, a total of 1,970 candidates, including 1,534 from 28 political parties and 436 independents, are vying in the 7 January polls in 299 parliamentary seats.

The government has declared the election day, 7 January , as a public holiday.

As today was the last day for the candidates to conduct election campaign, many of the MP aspirants were seen going door to door and seeking votes for themselves.

Election campaign / Bangladesh National Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not improving fast enough

11h | Panorama
Switch Bidyaniketan’s students do not memorise textbooks but are focused on the practical applications of everything they learn. Photo: Courtesy

Switch Bidyaniketan: A school where street children learn and earn

10h | Panorama
Two arduous weeks of negotiations ended with praise for Sultan Al Jaber and a ‘sweeping agreement’ that explicitly mentions ‘fossil fuels’ for the first time ever. Photo: Reuters

Look east to fix climate governance

10h | Panorama
With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

2h | Videos
Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

Government set to issue bonds to pay off bank debts against power subsidies

4h | Videos
In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

In 2023, 1.3 million Bangladeshis went abroad in search of work

11h | Videos
Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

Oil price jumps 1% in New Year

10h | Videos