Awami League runs country in Bakshal framework: GM Quader

Jatiya Party Chairman Golam Mohammad Quader has said Awami League has been running the country in the Bangladesh Krishak Sramik Awami League (Bakshal) framework.

"The leaders of the ruling party are now running the Awami League Plus, which includes everyone, including the administration, police, defence forces," said Quader, also deputy leader of the opposition, while speaking to journalists at the Jatiya Party's Banani office on Sunday (4 June).

Referring to Dhaka South Mayor Barrister Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh's remark on removal of a chief justice from office, GM Quader said, "It seems like there is an attempt to include the judiciary in the Awami League Plus. It seems like they are so strong that it is mandatory for everyone to follow their instructions. If someone does not obey, they should be punished."

"Awami League Plus has been created in the same framework as Bakshal was created. Whether someone is a member or not, willingly or not, everyone is forced to submit to the control of that group," he said adding if Awami League cannot get out of such dynamics, proper politics will not be possible in the country.

Asked if fair elections are possible under the current government, GM Quader said, "Fair elections will not be possible when everything is under the control of Awami League Plus or the leaders of that party. Challenging their authority and achieving election results contrary to their desires becomes impossible."

Pointing out that America's visa policy will be helpful for fair elections, he said, "Everything will depend on how well this policy is implemented."