Awami League proposes 10 names for CEC, election commissioners

Politics

TBS Report
11 February, 2022, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2022, 04:38 pm

The Awami League has proposed 10 names for the posts of chief election commissioner and four other election commissioners for the formation of the next Election Commission.

According to sources at the cabinet division, an AL delegation headed by its Information and Research Secretary Dr Salim Mahmud submitted the names to the division this noon. 

On top of AL, five other political parties, including the main opposition in parliament Jatiya Party and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), provided their choice lists to the cabinet division.

The Cabinet announced a six-member search committee on Saturday following the enactment of the first law on the appointment of election commissioners in late January.

The committee is supposed to propose a list of 10 nominees to the president within 15 working days, with two candidates for each of the five positions, including that of the chief election commissioner.

