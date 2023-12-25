Anwara Rani: The school dropout Hijra MP aspirant bracing to unseat JaPa in Rangpur

Draped in a white saree with a megaphone in her left hand, Anwara Islam Rani walks the streets of Rangpur day and night.

Her small group of followers stand by her side holding posters that seek votes for the 'eagle' in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

An independent candidate, Rani is one of the two Hijras participating in the national polls this time.

This will be her first try and she is up against no other than Jatiyo Party (JaPa) Chairman GM Quader, a heavyweight for Rangpur-3.

In the last 32 years, JaPa has lost the seat only once.

But Rani is confident that she will win as the "voters are fed up with the JaPa leaders who never keep their promises".

"Rangpur's people no longer want the Jatiyo Party. There is a particular atmosphere in the constituency where I don't even consider GM Quader as a rival anymore. If the election is held fairly and no injustices happen to me, then I will beat him by more than one lakh votes," the independent candidate tells The Business Standard over the phone.

Her confidence has been forged by years of tribulations. For Rani, this isn't even a fight. It's a walkover.

She has faced worse.

From a poverty-forced drop out to aspiring MP

Born in Ward-26 of Rangpur City Corporation's Noorpur area, Rani comes from a low-income family. Her father was a transport worker, who passed away in 2011.

She has an elder brother who works as a manager for a contractor in the area.

Poverty had forced her to drop out of the Rangpur Government Technical School and College.

But a glance at her wealth statement shows that even destitution wasn't an obstacle she had worried about surmounting.

Anwara Islam Rani, independent candidate for Rangpur-3, at an election campaign recently. Photo: Courtesy

According to the affidavit she submitted to the Election Commission, Rani's annual income stands at only Tk4.80 lakh, which she earns from doing business.

Apart from this, she has cash of Tk55,000 while those dependent on her hold Tk1.22 lakh.

In her bank account, Rani has deposits of Tk23.64 lakh. She also has a Tk36 lakh worth Toyota car.

Among her immovable assets, Rani owns six decimals of non-agricultural land which is worth an estimated Tk60 lakh. Her brother and sister-in-law have promised that they will provide Tk1 lakh to support her campaign.

Her wealth, while impressive, pales in comparison to her rivals. But she carries on, undeterred.

A newcomer in the political arena, Rani describes herself as an organiser and a small entrepreneur.

'This is my first time in politics. I'm an organiser. I'm a small entrepreneur.

"In 2009, I founded an organisation named 'Nyay Odhikar' to improve the quality of life of people of the third gender. I am serving as the president of this organisation. Through it, we have provided livelihood for 41 people of the third gender community. Later, I also founded a business organisation named 'Rupantor'. We have employed 24 backward people in our community in this organisation."

'We elect them, then they move to Dhaka'

Rani's entry to politics largely stems from her disappointment in the MPs in her constituency.

"The people of Rangpur are simple. For this reason, they have voted for the JaPa leaders for years. I have voted for them too. But after we elect them with our votes, they move to Dhaka. They've been doing this again and again. They did not reciprocate our love. They only thought about themselves. They did nothing for the people of Rangpur. This is why I have come to serve people," she told The Business Standard.

"People of Rangpur don't want them [JaPa] anymore. They've boycotted the JaPa leaders. GM Quader, in particular, is not wanted at all. This is not my opinion. This is the opinion of the people of Rangpur. Ninety percent of the people don't want GM Quader.

"I am getting a huge response. The people of this area are welcoming me. Former JaPa supporters have made posters for my campaign with their own money… JaPa has lost its stronghold in Rangpur. The people want to be rid of them… In this situation, I don't even consider GM Quader as my opponent."

A dream of change: "No one will have to beg anymore"

Already a prominent Hijra activist, Rani wants to increase the social acceptance for her community if she gets elected.

"In Rangpur, there are 100 to 120 people from my community. I have arranged work for 64 of them. If I am elected MP, I will make arrangements for setting up industries. There will be job arrangements for the Hijras here. Everyone will be work-oriented. No one will have to beg anymore," she told TBS about her plans if elected to the JS.

"The era has changed. The country has changed. People have changed. This is why I want all of us all to change. If everyone is work-oriented, our acceptance in society will increase. Then no one will be able to laugh at us."

Speaking about how the voters are reacting to her candidacy, Rani said, "Call it third gender or Hijra, people's perception about us has changed. People of Rangpur have realised that I do not have any attachment to anyone. I don't have a husband or a family life. I do not need houses, cars or assets."

The upcoming national election is slated for 7 January. In Rangpur-3, seven candidates are vying for the seat. Apart from GM Quader, candidates from the Bangladesh Supreme Party, Bangladesh Congress, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal and National Peoples Party will also be Rani's rivals.

However, she is not scared.

"The people of Rangpur have welcomed me with open arms. I am getting strong support.

"Now, no one identifies me by my gender. They see new possibilities in me."