24 retired Armed Forces officers join BNP

A total of 24 retired officers from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Forces formally have joined the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir welcomed them with flowers at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

Among them, 18 were retired officers of Bangladesh Army, two were former Bangladesh Navy officers and four former officers of Bangladesh Air force, according to the list provided by BNP.

They are: Brig. Gen. (Retd) Jahur Commando, Col (retd) Abdul Haque, Lt Col (Retd) Ayub, Lt Colonel (retd) Hasinur Rahman, Lt Col (retd) Nawaz, Lt Col (retd) Mustafiz Lt Col (retd) Sayed Alam, Lt Col (retd) Rashed, Major (retd) Aziz Rana, Korban Ali, Jakiul, Afaz, Mortaza, Sabir,Tanvir, Al Amin, Moniruzzaman, Lt Imran, Rear Admiral (retd) Mustafizur Rahman Commodore (Retd) Mustafa Sahid, Air Commodore (Retd) Shafiq and Shah Shahey Alam, Squadron leaders (Retd) Akhtar Hafiz Khan and Shafiqul Islam.

