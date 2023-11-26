24 injured in BNP-Jubo League clash in Bogura

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 06:28 pm

24 injured in BNP-Jubo League clash in Bogura

Five policemen were injured while bringing the situation under control, said Sherpur police station OC Babu Kumar Saha

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 06:28 pm
Leaders and activists of BNP and Juba League engaged in a clash in Sherpur upazila of Bogura on Sunday (26 November). Photo: TBS
Leaders and activists of BNP and Juba League engaged in a clash in Sherpur upazila of Bogura on Sunday (26 November). Photo: TBS

At least 24 people, including policemen, were injured in a clash between the leaders and activists of BNP and Jubo League in Sherpur upazila of Bogura on Sunday.

The clash erupted at the hospital road intersection of the upazila around noon today.

The injured policemen are Sherpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Babu Kumar Saha, Sub-Inspector Hasan, Constables Md Shamim, Md Rezaul, and Md Alfaz. The names and identities of the injured BNP and Jubo League members could not be ascertained immediately.

According to local sources, BNP leaders and activists, led by district party advisor and former lawmaker GM Siraj, brought out a procession this morning in support of the party's sixth phase blockade. When the procession reached the hospital road intersection, a procession of the upazila Jubo League reached there, leading to a clash between the two parties. The two groups engaged in a chase and counter-chase for about half an hour, leaving at least 12 BNP members and seven Jubal League members injured.

Later, the police fired several tear shells to control the situation.

Upazila BNP General Secretary Rafiqul Islam Mintu said, "We were marching peacefully. When we came to the Hospital Road area, Juba League people attacked us from the back. As we turned around and tried to resist, the police started firing tear shells. Twelve of us were injured during the clash," he added.

On the contrary, upazila Jubo League President Tarikul Islam Tarik blamed BNP for the clash. He said, "BNP first attacked us by throwing bricks. Then when our people tried to resist, a clash ensued. At least seven of us were injured."

Sherpur police station OC Babu Kumar Saha said when the clash broke out between BNP and Jubo League, the police dispersed them by firing tear shells. "Five policemen, including me, were injured while bringing the situation under control. Apart from this, 10 more people were reported injured," he added.

