Govt smuggling thieves and robbers abroad: Fakhrul

Politics

UNB
04 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:42 pm

He said there is no area in the whole country where Benazir has not bought or occupied lands

UNB
04 June, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 10:42 pm
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS
A file photo of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. Photo: TBS

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has claimed that the government is secretly smuggling thieves and robbers such as former IGP Benazir abroad to save them.

"After the awful picture of former IGP Benazir Ahmed's corruption was uncovered, the government covertly transferred him abroad," Fakhrul said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar in Chattogram on Tuesday (4 June) afternoon.

"The nation is being engulfed by thousands of Benazir-Aziz that the Awami League government produced. We feel embarrassed to think and speak. Every day, reports of corruption involving the previous head of our forces are published in newspapers," Fakhrul said.

There is no area in the whole country where he has not bought or occupied lands, he said.

"Even the land of the Hindu community has been forcibly occupied. And this government has secretly trafficked that thief, the robber, to save him," added Fakhrul.

The Awami League did not want multiparty democracy, he said, adding "They always wanted to be the only party in charge of the nation, so that they could loot and take everything, and they did it."
 

