Fakhrul questions how Benazir 'sneaked off to Singapore'

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has questioned how former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family members "left the country without obstruction" despite the allegations of amassing assets illegally.

Speaking at a discussion on Saturday (1 June), he also said this exposes the ruling party leaders' claims of not sparing wrongdoers as "mere eyewash and deception."

"I saw a media report that Benazir and his family went to Singapore, leaving the country on 4 May. Before leaving, he emptied all his bank accounts and withdrew around Tk60 crore. I don't know whether the amount is much bigger," Fakhrul said.

The BNP leader further said, "My question is, how did he leave the country? What is the significance of a court order to confiscate his assets and freeze his bank accounts and the Anti-Corruption Commission's move to file a case against him? When he was told he wouldn't be allowed to go anywhere, how did he sneak off to Singapore right under the government's nose?"

He said the ruling party leaders also made remarks that no one involved in corruption would be spared. "Do they [the government] think people are stupid? They understand all these are eyewash and deceptions. You're ruling the country by resorting to trickery."

Bangladesh Sammilita Peshajibi Parishad, a platform of pro-BNP professionals, organised the programme at the National Press Club, marking the 43rd death anniversary of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman.

Fakhrul alleged the government not only nurtured Benazir and Aziz Ahmed (former army chief) but also promoted countless corrupt individuals.

He said Awami League has turned Bangladesh into a "safe haven for plundering."

"We must protect the country from it. We believe that through the struggle of the people of Bangladesh, we will defeat this monster that is wreaking havoc everywhere, establish a government of the people, and restore true democracy," the BNP leader said.

Fakhrul said BNP, together with many other opposition parties, have long been carrying out a movement for the restoration of democracy.

Stating that they must achieve victory and success in their struggle, the BNP leader said their party will never step back from its ultimate goal of establishing people's voting rights and democracy.

"Our goal remains unwavering. Strategies may change over time; we will decide that through discussions…we're working hard to organise them all. We believe we have not failed. We have started working again. Inshallah, victory will be ours as we're fighting on the path of truth and justice," Fakhrul said.