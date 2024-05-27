106 millionaires contesting in upazila polls' 3rd phase: TIB

Politics

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:17 pm

Related News

106 millionaires contesting in upazila polls' 3rd phase: TIB

18 people who have close ties with ministers or MPs became candidates in the third phase of the upazila elections

TBS Report
27 May, 2024, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 27 May, 2024, 05:17 pm
106 millionaires contesting in upazila polls&#039; 3rd phase: TIB

The third phase of the upazila polls have 106 candidates who are millionaires, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said today (27 May).

"Of the total 1,419 candidates in the election in 111 upazilas, 106 candidates are millionaires [as shown in their affidavits]," the TIB disclosed the information in a press briefing in the capital after analysing affidavits of the candidates.

Besides, 18 people who have close ties with ministers or MPs became candidates in the third phase of the upazila elections, despite warnings from the ruling Awami League.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This number was 17 in the second phase and 13 in the first phase, reports the TIB.

TIB also disclosed that like the previous phases, majority of the candidates in the third phase of the upazila election are businessmen.

Also, 227 of the total candidates were accused in various cases and 307 were accused in various cases in the past.

SAM Siddique, chairman candidate of Kalihati upazila of Tangail district, is at the top of the list with 27 cases pending in his name.

In addition, 74 candidates have increased their income by 100% or more compared to 2019.

Among them the wealth of chairman candidate Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar district Nurul Alam increased the highest, by 10,422%.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

upazila election / Awami League / wealth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

8h | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

18h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

5h | Brands
Breaking away from the traditional ways of wearing a shari, Afsana wore a thermal (heated T-shirt) as a blouse and used snowboarding pants instead of a petticoat. Photo: Courtesy

Afsana's skydiving, snowboarding adventures – all wearing a shari

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

Cyclone Remal leaves 1.55 crore people without electricity

37m | Videos
Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

Dhaka residents are suffering like the rest of the country due to Remal

1h | Videos
Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

Rainfall and stormy winds may continue tomorrow under the influence of Remal

1h | Videos
Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

Musk to consider offer to build EV battery plant in Indonesia

2h | Videos