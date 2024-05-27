106 millionaires contesting in upazila polls' 3rd phase: TIB

The third phase of the upazila polls have 106 candidates who are millionaires, the Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said today (27 May).

"Of the total 1,419 candidates in the election in 111 upazilas, 106 candidates are millionaires [as shown in their affidavits]," the TIB disclosed the information in a press briefing in the capital after analysing affidavits of the candidates.

Besides, 18 people who have close ties with ministers or MPs became candidates in the third phase of the upazila elections, despite warnings from the ruling Awami League.

This number was 17 in the second phase and 13 in the first phase, reports the TIB.

TIB also disclosed that like the previous phases, majority of the candidates in the third phase of the upazila election are businessmen.

Also, 227 of the total candidates were accused in various cases and 307 were accused in various cases in the past.

SAM Siddique, chairman candidate of Kalihati upazila of Tangail district, is at the top of the list with 27 cases pending in his name.

In addition, 74 candidates have increased their income by 100% or more compared to 2019.

Among them the wealth of chairman candidate Teknaf Upazila of Cox's Bazar district Nurul Alam increased the highest, by 10,422%.