Baghaichhari upazila polls postponed again, blockade withdrawn

The Baghaichhari Upazila Parishad election scheduled for tomorrow (9 June) has been postponed due to inclement weather and road and waterway blockades. Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hossain Khan said

TBS Report
08 June, 2024, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 08 June, 2024, 04:49 pm
File Photo: UNB
File Photo: UNB

The Election Commission has postponed the Baghaichhari Upazila Parishad election for the second time due to possible deterioration in law and order centring the polls.

A notification signed by Md Atiar Rahman, Deputy Secretary of the Election Commission, said that the Election Commission has postponed the election in Baghaichhari Upazila for the 2nd time apprehending deterioration in law and order during the election.

Rangamati Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Hossain Khan said that the Baghaichhari Upazila Parishad election scheduled for tomorrow (9 June) has been postponed due to inclement weather and road and waterway blockades. 

Earlier, the voting in this upazila was scheduled to be held on May 29, but the Election Commission postponed the election due to inclement weather. 

In a bid to ensure a fair and peaceful election and to protest the threats to the election agents of Baghahata in Sajek, the Machalong Election Management Committee called for a road and waterway blockade in Baghaichhari Upazila on Saturday (June 8) from dawn to dusk (6 am to 6 pm). 

The United People's Democratic Front (UPDP) extended its support for this blockade.

Meanwhile, Bipul Chakma, member secretary of the Machalong Election Management Committee, said that the road and waterway blockade in Baghaichhari Upazila will be withdrawn after 12:00pm due to the postponement of the election. 

However, if the election is not held in a fair and peaceful manner, a strict programme will be announced again, including a blockade.

On the other hand, more than 300 tourists who had gone to visit the Sajek tourist spot in Baghaichhari were stranded due to the sudden road and waterway blockade.

When the blockade was withdrawn at noon, the tourists left for their respective destinations.

Meanwhile, during the blockade, the agitators placed tree trunks on various roads and set fire to them. 

Besides, the protestors burnt a motorcycle in a 7-kilometre area of the Marisha-Dighinala road in Baghaichhari.

Baghaichhari / upazila election / Bangladesh

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

