15 Australian MPs call for Magnitsky sanctions on anyone trying to hinder free, fair elections in Bangladesh

Fifteen MPs from Australia's opposition Greens party have written a letter to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling to consider Magnitsky sanctions on anyone trying to hinder free, fair elections in Bangladesh.

In the letter on Wednesday (4 October) the MPs also called for ensuring unfettered access during the election period to independent electoral observers.

"We believe that it is crucial for the election to be conducted in a free, fair, peaceful, inclusive and participatory manner," the letter reads.

All the signatories to the letter are lawmakers from the opposition Australian Greens party.

Mehreen Farooqui, a Pakistani-origin first Muslim woman in the Australian Senate, is among the signatories, according to the letter.

The group has been calling for free, fair and participatory elections in Bangladesh in recent months and demanded the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Australia Awami League and Jubo League recently wrote to the Greens party MPs protesting their role in Bangladesh.

The Greens MPs also urged the Australian PM to publicly place on notice the Bangladesh government that should any senior officials endorse, promote or participate in serious breaches of democratic electoral standards, that they will be considered by Australia for targeted Magnitsky sanctions.

