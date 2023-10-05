15 Australian MPs call for Magnitsky sanctions on anyone trying to hinder free, fair elections in Bangladesh

Politics

UNB
05 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 01:55 pm

Related News

15 Australian MPs call for Magnitsky sanctions on anyone trying to hinder free, fair elections in Bangladesh

In the letter on Wednesday (4 October) the MPs also called for ensuring unfettered access during the election period to independent electoral observers

UNB
05 October, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 05 October, 2023, 01:55 pm
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia&#039;s Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray
Tourists walk around the forecourt of Australia's Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, October 16, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

Fifteen MPs from Australia's opposition Greens party have written a letter to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling to consider Magnitsky sanctions on anyone trying to hinder free, fair elections in Bangladesh.

In the letter on Wednesday (4 October) the MPs also called for ensuring unfettered access during the election period to independent electoral observers.

"We believe that it is crucial for the election to be conducted in a free, fair, peaceful, inclusive and participatory manner," the letter reads.

Explainer: What is Magnitsky legislation, and why does it matter?

All the signatories to the letter are lawmakers from the opposition Australian Greens party.

Mehreen Farooqui, a Pakistani-origin first Muslim woman in the Australian Senate, is among the signatories, according to the letter.

6 EU MPs call for steps to hold free, fair elections in Bangladesh

The group has been calling for free, fair and participatory elections in Bangladesh in recent months and demanded the release of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Australia Awami League and Jubo League recently wrote to the Greens party MPs protesting their role in Bangladesh.

6 US congressmen allege human rights violation by Bangladesh govt, call on Biden to take action

The Greens MPs also urged the Australian PM to publicly place on notice the Bangladesh government that should any senior officials endorse, promote or participate in serious breaches of democratic electoral standards, that they will be considered by Australia for targeted Magnitsky sanctions.

Disclaimer: The headline has been modified

Bangladesh / Top News

australia / Bangladesh National Election / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are 21 lakh buildings in the 1,500 square kilometres under Rajuk, six lakh of which are five-story and above. Around 30% of these six lakh buildings are vulnerable. Photo: TBS

An uptick in mild quakes. Are we on the precipice?

3h | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Have you noticed how most products you buy have shrunk in size?

4h | Panorama
A man plays online game on a computer at an internet cafe in Beijing, China August 31, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo

From play to pay: How microtransactions took over gaming

20h | Features
Unlike Bangla Medium students who are well-versed in the local university admission process from an early age, English Medium students often remain in the dark about these requirements. Photo: Collected

The slim route for English Medium students into public universities

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

Over 44% of Labor Force Could Be Affected in Next 3 Years - Morgan Stanley

3h | TBS Stories
New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

New Delhi has asked these diplomats to leave India by October 10

19h | TBS World
Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

Passengers will be able to cross the Padma by rail from October 10

15h | TBS Stories
Has inflation reduced suffering?

Has inflation reduced suffering?

17h | TBS Economy