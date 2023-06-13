6 EU MPs call for steps to hold free, fair elections in Bangladesh

A group of six members of the European Parliament (MEPs) expressed concerns over the human rights situation in Bangladesh and urged the High Representative of the European Union to take action for restoring democracy in the country.

In a letter issued on Monday (12 June), they asked Josep Borrell, vice-president of the European Commission, to take necessary measures while engaging in constant dialogue with Bangladesh authorities on the Human Rights agenda.

The potential measures sought against Bangladesh include restriction of entry into the EEA zone of those responsible for and complicit in the human rights abuses and issuance of regular reminding of the conditions for the GSP+ incentive, according to the copy of the letter obtained by The Business Standard.

The signatories in the letter are Ivan ŠTEFANEC (EPP, Slovak Republic), Michaela ŠOJDROVÁ (EPP, Czech Republic), Andrey KOVATCHEV (EPP, Bulgaria) and Karen MELCHIOR (Renew, Denmark), Javier NART (Renew, Spain), and Heidi HAUTALA (Greens/EFA, Finland).

The office of Ivan ŠTEFANEC, responding to an email from The Business Standard, confirmed the authenticity of the letter and wrote, "Yes, I initiated this letter and signed it with my colleagues."

Meanwhile, sources in the EU office in Dhaka on Tuesday morning confirmed it saying that the letter is from six members of the European Parliament expressing views in their individual capacities.

The letter, signed by the six parliamentarians, emphasised the importance of the upcoming 12th parliamentary election in Bangladesh where the MEPs called on the vice president for initiatives to ensure a free and fair election under a neutral caretaker government, the release of Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairperson Khaleda Zia, government's engagement with other major political parties, including BNP, to find a sustainable and democratic solution to the ongoing political crises.