1,249 partymen jailed in last 14 weeks: BNP

21,835 BNP men have been arrested since 28 October, the party claimed

Logo of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP). Photo: Collected
A total of 1,249 BNP leaders and activists have been sentenced to various terms of imprisonment in 79 cases in the last 14 weeks, BNP's Legal Affairs Secretary Barrister Kayser Kamal claimed today.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Supreme Court Lawyers' Association building, the BNP leader also claimed that 21,835 BNP men have been arrested since 28 October.

"Awami League leader Abdur Razzaque's statement reflects the acknowledgment of the fascist government's control over constitutional institutions. His speech highlights BNP's firm pursuit to reclaim the people's voting rights, democracy, and human rights," Kayser said.

He further said, "His [Razzaque] statement not only disregarded the judiciary's existence in Bangladesh but also conveyed a message to the nation that the judiciary, legislature and executive all acquiesced to the fascist government's will. It seems that everything hinges solely on Sheikh Hasina's desires."

Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum President and former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali, former Supreme Court Bar Secretary Mahbub Uddin Khokon, Badruddoza Badal, Ruhul Quddus Kajal, Lawyers Forum Supreme Court unit General Secretary Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, lawyer Abed Raza, ULF Coordinator Syed Mamun Mahbub were also present at the press conference.

