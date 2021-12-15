Police disperse road safety demonstrators from Secretariat

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 01:48 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Police today dispersed a group of students, who tried to gather in front of the Secretariat in the capital for a hunger strike to press home their 9-point demand over safe roads.

Students brought out a procession from the National Press Club and moved toward the secretariat in the morning. Their demands include unconditional half bus fare.

They had planned to stage a hunger strike in front of the secretariat but police dispersed and redirected them toward the press club again.

They began the rally there around 12:40pm today.

The students on 18 November started their demonstration demanding half bus fare and road safety.

On 25 November, students of schools and colleges joined the movement in protest of the death of Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan – who was killed by being hit by a garbage truck of Dhaka South City Corporation in Gulistan on 24 November.

The movement was fueled by the death of another SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in Rampura in the capital on 29 November.

