Eminent poet Asad Chowdhury passes away

Eminent poet Asad Chowdhury passed away while undergoing treatment in Toronto, Canada on Thursday (5 October), according to local media reports.

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury shared the news of his passing on his Facebook profile and said, "Farewell poet Asad Chowdhury. Hope you stay well on the other side."

"Will never get a chance to meet you again," Chanchal added.

He was a recipient of "Ekushey Padak" award in 2013 and the Bangla Academy Literary Award in 1987.

Poet Asad Chowdhury made a place in people's hearts through his poetry. He was also widely known for his radio and television programmes. Apart from poetry, he has written children's books, rhymes, biographies and translations. He was the president of 'Kabi Al Mahmud Parishad'.