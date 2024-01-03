PM urges journalists to stay alert against rumours

Bangladesh

BSS
03 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 08:31 pm

Related News

PM urges journalists to stay alert against rumours

The prime minister described various measures taken by her government for the overall development of the journalist community

BSS
03 January, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 03 January, 2024, 08:31 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID
A file photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked the journalist community to remain alert against any rumors and misleading information.

"Stay alert against rumors," she said when two delegations of the noted journalists separately met her at the latter's official Ganabhaban residence this morning.

The prime minister described various measures taken by her government for the overall development of the journalist community.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

She said her government has formed the Bangladesh Journalists Welfare Trust by giving the seed money.

"If I am voted to power again, I will again donate money to the trust," she said.

The prime minister reiterated her call upon the owners of the media houses to donate to the trust fund.

She asked the journalists to make them prepared to cope with the modern era.

"Online news media are now being flourishing rapidly. People are now increasingly browsing online to read news items instead of print newspapers which is appearing as a challenge for the print media. They should take preparation to face the challenges," she said.

During the meeting, the premier gave patience hearing to the journalist leaders.

The journalists forwarded several demands that included forming the 10th wage board in accordance with the Awami League's election manifesto of 2024 and thus taking appropriate measures to implement the wage board award after its declaration.

The prime minister said her government has opened the banks, insurances and media on private sectors mainly to generate employments.

She said that the AL is the only government who did something for the welfare of the people of every section.

The premier said her government has done everything possible to give the countrymen a developed and improved life.

She said she has no [foreign] master rather the people, adding that the people are her only strength and their supports only matter to her, nothing else.

The prime minister said she has made unprecedented development of Bangladesh following the path and ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

BFUJ President Omar Faruque led the delegation and spoke on the occasion.

Other members of the BFUJ delegation are former presidents of BFUJ Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Abul Kalam Azad and Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and BFUJ former secretary general Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Jatiya Press Club (JPC) General Secretary Shyamal Dutta, former president of  JPC Saiful Alam, President and General Secretary of the Dhaka Union
Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury and Akter Hossain, former DUJ General Secretary Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, former DUJ presidents Kazi Rafique and Quddus Afrad and former DUJ general secretary Sajjad Alam Khan.

BFUJ Secretary General Dip Azad moderated the meeting.

Mozammel Babu, president of Editors Guild Bangladesh, led his delegation.

Among other delegation members of the Editors Guild Bangladesh, Managing Director and Chief Editor of Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Abul Kalam Azad was present while, editor-in-chief of DBC News  Manzurul, Islam,  Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sardar, Bhorer Kagoj Editor Shyamal Dutta, Bangladesh Protidin Editor Naem Nizam, editor-in-chief of Global  TV Syed Ishtiaque Reza,  editorial board Chairman of The Asian Age Shoaib Chowdhury,  editor of the Energy and Power Mollah M Amzad Hossain spoke on the occasion.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) / Editors Guild Bangladesh / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a supportive and non-judgmental homogenous group, women travellers feel free and safe. Photo: Vromonkonna

Rise of Bangladesh’s ‘travelettes’

7h | Panorama
TBS Sketch of Aaron Brown

How a professional risk manager views threats posed by AI

8h | Panorama
Why university professors want you to talk to them

Why university professors want you to talk to them

8h | Pursuit
How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

How can Bangladeshi workspaces achieve DEI?

8h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Star footballers on the verge of leaving their clubs this year

Now | Videos
Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

Immigrants need language skills along with work skills

1h | Videos
Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

Dhaka residents breathed 'good air' only for 8 days last year

5h | Videos
Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

Job opportunities for locals are decreasing in Malaysia

2h | Videos