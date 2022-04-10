PM opens service desk at all police stations

Bangladesh

BSS
10 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:46 pm

Related News

PM opens service desk at all police stations

BSS
10 April, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2022, 02:46 pm
PM opens service desk at all police stations

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today inaugurated the "Service Desk" at each of 659 police stations across the country for women, children, elderly and disabled people along with handing over 400 houses built by the police for homeless families.

She virtually inaugurated the two humanitarian initiatives of the Bangladesh Police from her official Ganabhaban residence here marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The programme was held at Dhaka Metropolitan Police Lines, Rajarbagh, Dhaka, while all the police stations, police ranges and police lines were connected to it.

The prime minister thanked all concerned for the initiatives, saying, "Today is a special day as the 'Service Desk' at each police station was opened for women, children, elderly and differently-able people and houses built by police were provided to homeless."

Referring to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's remark that police should be a pro-people force, she said the two initiatives mark the work of pro-people police.

The prime minister asked all the police personnel to render services at the grassroots so the masses can trust the police force that they will get services from the law enforcers whenever they want.

Sheikh Hasina also exchanged views with some service receivers from the service desk, women police personnel who are providing the service and beneficiary people who got the police houses, connected remotely from different parts of the country including Chattogram, Peerganj of Rangpur and Khulna.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and Senior Secretary of Public Security Division at Home Ministry Md Akhter Hossain spoke on the occasion while Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Benazir Ahmed gave the welcome the address.

An audio-visual documentary on the two humanitarian initiatives of police was screened at the function.

For opening the "Service Desk", a separate room has been arranged at each of the police stations.

A specially trained woman sub-inspector will lead the desk with other skilled female officers.

The desks are also entrusted with informing visitors about other government services and providing legal aid to the victims who are financially insolvent.

Police are set to build one house in 520 police stations each across the country for the homeless people. In the first phase, police distributed 400 houses.

The houses, which were built with standard modern construction materials, are earthquake and heat resistant.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Homeless housing project / Helpline

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most SME entrepreneurs live in rural areas; but unfortunately, banks do not have enough branches in those areas. Photo: Mumit M

CMSMEs have much better repayment records than big borrowers. Then why don’t banks lend to them?

2h | Panorama
Adorned with golden dabka work in maroon red velvet, the pair named ‘Mirah Jutti’ is the brand’s best selling product. Photos: Courtesy

Jutti: A handcrafted Mughal finesse

4h | Mode
During the dry season when the water level recedes, the workers collectively extract more than a 100 tonnes of coal each day. Photo: Mumit M

Standing in the shallow waters of Someshwari, these miners find coal

4h | Panorama
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

Explainer: Why is there sufferings in our health sector

6h | Videos
Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

Fancy design on the plane to increase the attraction

6h | Videos
Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

Meet top 5 Indian billionaires

6h | Videos
Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

Benefits of stocking up before global price hikes

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!