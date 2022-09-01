PM Hasina stresses boosting food production, savings, maintaining austerity

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today reiterated her call to the countrymen to put concentration on boosting food production, doing savings and showing austerity in all stages in the wake of the ongoing global crisis.

"I am again urging all to be active in enhancing food production, so the people of Bangladesh don't face any suffering during the world economic recession.

"We have to do our arrangement on our own," she said.

The premier was addressing the opening ceremony of 24th National Convention and 43rd Council of the Institute of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) at Osmani Memorial Auditorium as the chief guest, joining virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban here.

Sheikh Hasina also called upon the countrymen to maintain austerity as price of all essential items has shot up across the globe due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We, all have to maintain austerity, have to do saving and have to avoid extra expenditure," she said.

The people of the country will have to be very careful as the global economic situation is worsening day by day, she added.

Referring to the situation in the USA, England and European countries, the premier said the developed countries are facing trouble in providing electricity, energy and fuel and so, they have restricted using of water, hot water and heating system.

Actually, they are scared that what they will do in the upcoming winter season, she added.

In this regard, she said, "There is no other way, except becoming cautious, doing saving and maintaining austerity. Apart from this, also boost production to be self-reliant in food."

Sheikh Hasina said her government has illuminated all the houses in the country providing power connection as per its commitment, but in the wake of the global scenario, they also have to take some measures to cut costs.

About the development projects, she told the engineers that the government will implement the projects quickly which needed to complete fast in this situation.

"We have to move ahead in a planned way and if we do so, global economic recession can't harm us," she added.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq and State Minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed also spoke as special guests.

With IDEB President AKMA Hamid in the chair, its General Secretary Md Shamsur Rahman delivered the welcome address.

At the outset of the function, a one-minute silence was observed with respect to the late members of IDEB.

A documentary on the activities of the IDEB was also screened.

The premier unveiled a publication by IDEB on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as well.

IDEB leaders also handed over a logo of Mujib Borsho to the prime minister. On behalf of the premier, the liberation war affairs minister received it.

The IDEB is a professional body of the country's more than five lakh diploma engineers.

On behalf of the prime minister, the liberation war affairs minister handed over IDEB gold medal to three recipients selected from the IDEB members.

They are Freedom Fighter MA Halim, Bir Pratik, Freedom Fighter Fazlul Karim Khan and Mohammad Ali.