PM directs to be active on GI products

Bangladesh

UNB
11 February, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 07:06 pm

She made the directive while chairing the Cabinet meeting held at her office here in the city.

Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to take positive steps about the geographical indication (GI) certificates for the country's products.

She made the directive while chairing the cabinet meeting held at her office here in the city.

The issue of GI products came up for discussion in the meeting, said Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain at a press briefing in the Bangladesh Secretariat.

"The Prime Minister asked all to be active and take initiatives about (the GI certification) our products," he said.

Tangail saree's GI certificate handed over to PM

Earlier, Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun handed over the GI certificates for Tangail saree, Narsingdi's Amrita Sagar Banana and Gopalganj's Rosogolla to the Prime Minister at the meeting.

In the meeting, the prime minister also unveiled the cover of a poetry book "Pitaroe Proticchobi" (Reflection of Father), composed by Science and Technology Minister Yeafesh Osman.

The issue of GI certification has now come to the fore after the Indian government granted GI recognition to Tangail Saree, claiming that the products originated from West Bengal.

