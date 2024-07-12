Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj recognised as GI product

Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj has been recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) product. This is the second product from the district to get this recognition.

Earlier, Rosogolla from Gopalganj received GI recognition as the first product in the district.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Mahbubul Alam confirmed the matter to BSS, and said the Department of Patents, Industrial Designs and Trademarks under the Ministry of Industries published the journal on Thursday.

This publication, made in accordance with Section 12 of the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 2013, officially registered Gopalganj's bronze jewellery as a GI product.

This recognition is expected to promote the tradition of bronze jewellery from Jalirpar union under Muksudpur upazila globally.

"We believe it will also help improve employment opportunities and the living standards of artisans involved in bronze jewellery making. The bronze industrial economy will become more dynamic, leading to an overall improvement in the socio-economic condition of the area," added the DC.

On 12 March this year, the district administration applied to the ministries and departments concerned for recognition of the GI product of bronze jewellery of Jalirpar union.

Subhash Baidya, a businessman of Bronze market and former member of Ward No-7 of Jalirpar union under Muksudpur upazila, said, "The village is well-known for making bronze jewellery for about 100 years. Over time, it has spread from house to house throughout Jalirpar union, gaining national fame. Eventually, the reputation of Jalirpar's bronze jewellery reached foreign markets."

He added that recently, bronze jewellery from various countries, including India, has captured about 50% of the local market.

Despite this competition, the bronze jewellery industry of Jalirpar has been sustained by hundreds of families. There are still 45 shops in the Jalirpar union bronze market where bronze jewellery is sold, he added.

Jagdish Sheel, a bronze jewellery maker from Jalirpar village, said if the government modernises this industry and provides training and all kinds of supports, they will be able to maintain the hundred-year tradition of bronze jewellery.

This industry will make the country's economy more prosperous and dynamic, he added.