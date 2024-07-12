Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj recognised as GI product

Bangladesh

BSS
12 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 05:53 pm

Related News

Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj recognised as GI product

On 12 March this year, the district administration applied to the ministries and departments concerned for recognition of the GI product of bronze jewellery of Jalirpar union.

BSS
12 July, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2024, 05:53 pm
Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj. Photo: BSS
Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj. Photo: BSS

Bronze jewellery of Gopalganj has been recognised as a Geographical Indication (GI) product. This is the second product from the district to get this recognition.

Earlier, Rosogolla from Gopalganj received GI recognition as the first product in the district.

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kazi Mahbubul Alam confirmed the matter to BSS, and said the Department of Patents, Industrial Designs and Trademarks under the Ministry of Industries published the journal on Thursday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This publication, made in accordance with Section 12 of the Geographical Indication of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 2013, officially registered Gopalganj's bronze jewellery as a GI product.

This recognition is expected to promote the tradition of bronze jewellery from Jalirpar union under Muksudpur upazila globally.

"We believe it will also help improve employment opportunities and the living standards of artisans involved in bronze jewellery making. The bronze industrial economy will become more dynamic, leading to an overall improvement in the socio-economic condition of the area," added the DC.

On 12 March this year, the district administration applied to the ministries and departments concerned for recognition of the GI product of bronze jewellery of Jalirpar union.

Subhash Baidya, a businessman of Bronze market and former member of Ward No-7 of Jalirpar union under Muksudpur upazila, said, "The village is well-known for making bronze jewellery for about 100 years. Over time, it has spread from house to house throughout Jalirpar union, gaining national fame. Eventually, the reputation of Jalirpar's bronze jewellery reached foreign markets."

He added that recently, bronze jewellery from various countries, including India, has captured about 50% of the local market.

Despite this competition, the bronze jewellery industry of Jalirpar has been sustained by hundreds of families. There are still 45 shops in the Jalirpar union bronze market where bronze jewellery is sold, he added.

Jagdish Sheel, a bronze jewellery maker from Jalirpar village, said if the government modernises this industry and provides training and all kinds of supports, they will be able to maintain the hundred-year tradition of bronze jewellery.

This industry will make the country's economy more prosperous and dynamic, he added.

Top News

Gopalganj / Bronze / jewellery / GI product

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

5h | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

5h | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

9h | Panorama
Local brands have found innovative and creative ways to incorporate imitation pearls in their designs. Photo: 6 Yards Story.

Into the world of timeless pearls and local brands

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

21h | Videos
China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

China's Role in the Russia-North Korea Relationship

20h | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

22h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

22h | Videos