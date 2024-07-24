Meeting with PM: Senior journos question if any failure to execute intelligence reports on 'protest violence'

Demanding not to spare any of the perpetrators involved in the countrywide havoc and atrocities, editors and senior Journalists today (24 July) raised questions whether there was any failure of execution of the intelligence report to thwart the destructive mayhem unleashed by the BNP-Jamaat in guise of quota reform movement.

They also put emphasis on strengthening Awami League as a political party and evaluation of the activities of the public representatives alongside taking effective measures to attract more brilliant and meritorious student to Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL).

The journalists made these observations during a view exchange meeting with the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her office. The meeting was organised by the initiative of Editors' Guild where editors, senior journalists and head of news of different media outlet were present.

They also said that they are with Sheikh Hasina and they can do whatever is required to accomplish her activities.

DBC Editor Zayadul Ahsan Pintu referring to the arson attack in Mohakhali said that there was no members of law enforcing agencies there after 3pm. "Why they were not there , and why a official left the place with his forces."

"A high official told then that no ant could take entry but elephants entered into the city", Pintu added.

Bhorer Kagoj Editor and Jatiya Press Club general secretary Shyamol Dutta stressed the necessity of strengthening Awami League as political party because the weakness of the party has seen during this havoc and atrocities of BNP-Jamaat.

Bangladesh Pratidin Editor Nayeem Nizam put emphasis on finding out the people who involved with these subversive activities and bring them under punitive measure through legal process.

DBC Editor-In-Chief and CEO Monzurul Islam suggested doing self criticism centring the recent incident and evaluating the activities of public representatives.

Abed Khan said they are with the Prime Minister and they can do whatever need for her as they have trust and confidence on her.

Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yasmin said that its time to oversee the role of International media over these incidents as now they seem to becamer as a propaganda machine against Bangladesh.

PM's Press Secretary Md Nayeemul Islam Khan moderated the programme, while Editors' Guild president Mozammel Huq Babu delivered the welcome address.