PM chairs Bangabandhu Memorial Trust meeting

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (9 June) presided over a regular meeting of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust at her official Ganabhaban residence.

In the meeting, the prime minister, also the chairperson of the trust, directed the authorities concerned to expedite the activities of the ongoing projects to complete those quickly.

The board of trustees' management committee approved the minutes of the previous meeting and discussed matters regarding the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum.

The meeting also discussed the report of the sub-committee and other important issues.

Members of the trust were present at the meeting.