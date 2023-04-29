PM Hasina arrives in Washington DC

Bangladesh

BSS
29 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 09:09 am

Related News

PM Hasina arrives in Washington DC

BSS
29 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 09:09 am
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday (29 April) arrived in Washington DC to attend the ceremony marking the 50-year partnership between Bangladesh and the World Bank here on 1 May.

A United Airlines flight carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC at around 3.35pm Washington time (1.35am on Saturday Bangladesh Time).

The Ambassador of Bangladesh to the USA Muhammad Imran received the prime minister at the airport.

After her seven-day visit to Washington DC, she will leave the USA for London on May 4 to attend the coronation of Charles III and his wife Camilla as the king and the queen of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms.

Earlier on 25 April, a special chartered VVIP flight (BG1403) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members landed at the Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 04.45pm (local time).

Japan had rolled out a red carpet to welcome the Bangladeshi Prime Minister and gave her the static guard of honour at the airport.

During her visit to Japan, Dhaka and Tokyo signed eight instruments on agriculture, metro rail, industrial upgrade, ship recycling, customs matters, intellectual properties; defence cooperation, ICT and cyber security cooperation will be signed during the visit in Japan.

On 26 April, Sheikh Hasina paid a courtesy call to the Emperor of Japan Naruhito.

On the same day, she also held a bilateral meeting with her Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida after the signing of the deals.

The premier also attended an investment summit and a community reception alongside handing over the "Friends of Liberation War Honour" to four Japanese nationals for their contribution to Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971 on 27 April.

During her visit to Tokyo, the prime minister attended several additional bilateral meetings with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and leaders of JAICA, JETRO, JEBIC, JBPFL and JBCCEC.

She also met the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife Akie Abe and Japanese architect Tadao Ando.

Her sister Sheikh Rehana, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque, prime minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, state minister for foreign affairs Md Shahriar Alam, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid and state minister for information and communication technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak along with the relevant high-level government officials accompanied the prime minister during her visit to Japan.

The prime minister is scheduled to reach Dhaka from London on 9 May.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Washington DC / World Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

3h | Panorama
Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

Want to marry before you are 25 and move out? It will cost you

22h | Panorama
Sadman Yeasar Alam and Mobashshira Tabassum Rahi. Sketch: TBS

Blazing in neglect: Why accountability of owners and authorities under tort law is imperative

22h | Thoughts
The Deputy Superintendent of Chotomoni Nibash Zublee Begum Ranu (middle) and other staffers sit with children of different ages at the shelter home in the capital’s Azimpur. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Zublee Begum Ranu

The mother of all

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How the stock market was before the independence

How the stock market was before the independence

5m | TBS Markets
A day in the kingdom of guns

A day in the kingdom of guns

14h | TBS Stories
Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

Which movie is more interesting among the audience?

15h | TBS Entertainment
Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

Different types of franchise businesses in Bangladesh

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'

6
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office