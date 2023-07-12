PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

Infograph: TBS

PHP Float Glass Industries Limited has initiated the production of multicoloured decorative glass for the first time in the country by using state-of-the-art Italian technology.

In March this year, the company unveiled this innovative product line, featuring seven distinct hues.

Company officials said the new venture will allow Bangladesh to reduce its reliance on imported decorative glass for such products as tabletops, partitions, and furniture.

With a monthly production capacity of 1,000 tonnes, the company hopes to meet the growing demand for decorative glass in the country.

Mohammed Amir Hossain, managing director of PHP Float Glass Industries, told The Business Standard that the company is currently producing seven primary colours for decorative glass, including red, white, green, milky green, ruby-red, and blue.

However, ''we have the capability to create additional colours if required. The company is currently conducting market research with the colours and remains optimistic about the future of decorative glass," he said.

He emphasised that such varieties of glass are a smart choice for the modern and sophisticated people.

"When used indoors, they can create a distinct ambiance. The use of such glass is prevalent in developed countries, commonly found in hotels, restaurants, and residential spaces," he added.

Mohammed Amir Hossain further said that in the future, people in Bangladesh will embrace the use of decorative glass.

In 2019, PHP Float Glass Industries upgraded its production capacity for clear glasses to 300 tonnes per day from 150 tonnes per day.

Mohammed Amir Hossain said, "Glass consumption is directly related to economic development. I am an optimistic man, so after the Covid-19 pandemic, PHP launched four types of products from the belief that Bangladesh will march forward; and collectively we all are working for this country."

He said daily glass consumption in Bangladesh is currently 800-1,000 tonnes, which is expected to increase to 2,000-2,500 tonnes in four to five years.

Expansion of PHP

PHP Float Glass Industries was established in 2004 in Chattogram with an investment of around Tk1,500 crore on 24.27 acres of land. The company has the capacity to meet one-third of the country's demand for float glass.

In 2005, PHP exported its first glass from Bangladesh. In 2008, the company built a high-quality silver mirror plant with a single-shift capacity of 700,000 square meters of silver-coated mirror.

In 2010, PHP established an aluminum factory with a manufacturing capacity of 800 tonnes per month. PHP is the only company in Bangladesh that delivers glass and aluminum products under the same roof.

In January 2012, PHP installed a glass processing plant and began producing tempered glass. In 2021, the company began producing 10 different varieties of reflecting glass, covering 50% of the overall market demand.

The glass is produced through using sputtering coating technology on fourth-generation industrial machinery ranging in size from 5mm to 6mm and 24 to 120 inches.

Prior to this, only two types of reflective glass – dark blue and dark green – were available in Bangladesh. In 2021, PHP also introduced insulating glass or soundproof glass ranging from 5mm to 19mm or 24 to 118 inches.

"The reflective glass is used on the building's exterior. When we consider the weather patterns of Bangladesh, the quantity of humidity, and the amount of heat generated in our country, we can conclude that if you use reflective glass, 70-75% of the heat will not enter your home," said Mohammed Amir Hossain.

"Reflective glass will primarily save you from heat and will provide you with an aesthetic view of your property," he said.

In February 2023, PHP introduced another product – a glass door with at least 51 stunning designs.

Challenges in glass production

Mohammed Amir Hossain said that running a glass factory is a challenging task.

The factory needs a large amount of water, but the shortage of water in the Sitkunda area makes its operations difficult. For uninterrupted production, the factory also needs an uninterrupted supply of all the raw materials including natural gas, hydrogen, nitrogen, compressed air and electricity, he said.

In order to maintain this uninterrupted functioning, Amir Hossain said that he would need to run two hydrogen plants, two nitrogen plants, and three motors as backups. Two diesel generators must also be kept on standby.

"The investment in glass is tremendous, and no one wants to get into the glass business," he said.

"Despite the odds, we are going on because we feel that glass is required for the development of the country, and we are all working together for the country's development," he added. ***