Petition for extending Khaleda’s sentences suspension sent to law ministry: Home Minister

The petition seeking extension of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's jail term suspension has been sent to the Law Ministry for scrutinising, said Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan.

"We have got an application from the family of Khaleda and we have sent it to the law ministry," he said.

The home minister came up with the information while talking to reporters after a meeting on law and order situation on the occasion of Independence Day at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Anisul Huq said Khaleda's petition has arrived in the ministry.

"We will send the petition to the home ministry with our observation and the home ministry will give its opinion on it."

On 8 February, 2018, Khaleda was sent to the Old Dhaka Central Jail after a subordinate court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case. The High Court later doubled her jail term.

The former prime minister was found guilty in another corruption case the same year. Her party claims both cases are politically motivated.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government freed Khaleda Zia from jail for six months through an executive order suspending her sentences on 25 March last year.

She was released from the prison cell of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) the same day, and she has been staying at her Gulshan house since then.

On 27 August last year, the government extended the suspension of her sentences for six more months.

Talking about security measures ahead of Independence Day, Asaduzzaman, said foolproof security will be ensured as the president, the prime minister, cabinet members and other important persons will go to Savar for paying tribute to the martyrs.

Necessary steps will be taken to provide security to the diplomats and political leaders, he said.

Besides, adequate security measures will be taken to ensure smooth celebration of cultural programmes in all educational institutions in district and division levels, he added.

Uninterrupted power supply will be ensured on 25 March on roads and the National Mausoleum while fire service and medical teams will be kept ready to provide emergency services, said the minister.

Besides, vehicular movement from Nayarhat to Aminbazar Bridge will remain suspended from 4am to 7am on 26 March.