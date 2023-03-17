Pair of African lions, 8 wildebeests arrive at Chattogram Zoo

A pair of African lions and 8 wildebeests have arrived at Chattogram Zoo which has become famous for breeding tigers.

Carried in specialised boxes the animals imported from Africa arrived at the zoo at night on Thursday.

"The newly arrived animals will be in quarantine for 15 days under the supervision of the suppliers. At the end of quarantine we will receive the animals", said the Deputy Curator of the zoo Dr Shahadat Hossain Suvo.

"Of the two 10-month-old lions, one is male and the other is female. Of the 8 wildebeests, 3 are male and the others are females; and the average age of the wildebeests is 11 months", he added.

"There were 2 loins in the zoo. With the addition of a new couple, we have now four lions", he noted further.

Earlier last year, to make Chattogram Zoo more attractive and commercially successful, an initiative was taken to procure lions, macaws, wild beasts, kangaroos and llamas for Tk1.67 crore through tenders. As part of that initiative, two male and four female llamas and kangaroos were brought to the zoo last October. Also, six macaws arrived at the beginning of this month.

Chattogram Zoo, which was established on 28 February 1989 in Foy's Lake area of the port city, now has expanded to 10 acres.

The zoo houses and exhibits 620 animals of 65 species, including white tiger, lion, bear, crocodile, various kinds of deer and monkeys, chimpanzee, owl, porcupine, jackal, civet, zebra, peacock, ostrich, emu, pheasant, parrot, falcon, vulture, turkey, pigeons of various species, pythons and snakes.

An average of 3,000 visitors flock to see the animals at the zoo every day. The zoo earns Tk50 crore per year from ticket sales.