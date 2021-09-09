Over 72% of youth uses Internet, but only 28% searches technical education info

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:53 pm

Over 72% of youth uses Internet, but only 28% searches technical education info

As many as 86% of young people in the country have access to smartphones

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 09:53 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy
Representational Image. Photo: Courtesy

Over 72% of the youth uses the Internet, but only a little over 28% takes its benefit to learn about Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), according to a new study. 

Some 65% of young people identified Facebook as the most effective platform to raise awareness on technical education, said the study on the youth perception on TVET and subsequent employment, conducted by Brac.

As many as 86% of young people have access to smartphones.  

The study report was unveiled at a view-exchange meeting titled "Changing the perception of youth in Bangladesh about Skills Development" at a city hotel on Thursday. 

While presenting a keynote, Tasmiah T Rahman, current in-charge of Skills Development at Brac, said many people in Bangladesh still consider jobs gained through vocational and technical education inferior in some way. Awareness needs to be created to overcome such a misconception.

Many young people are still not interested in technical education. Some 44% of students do not want to study technical education. And, only 25% of students in technical education are girls.

Tasmiah said TVET as a stream of education did not come to mind for 44% of the youth while selecting the stream at grade IX and 23.3% of the youth did not have any idea about this.  

Dulal Krishna Saha, executive chairman at the National Skill Development Authority, said, "Our workers have a lack of skills. If we are to survive the technological revolution, we need to create skilled manpower."

KM Tariqul Islam, director general of the NGO Affairs Bureau, said, "The country is now enjoying the benefits of a demographic dividend. We have to cash in on it."

He said 100 economic zones are being set up across the country where skilled manpower will be required. "We need to persuade our parents to encourage their children to take up vocational education."

Winne E Petersen, Denmark's ambassador to Bangladesh, said online education is gaining importance in this pandemic time. But many students in Bangladesh could not attend classes owing to a lack of digital devices. They have to be given such devices.

Asif Saleh, executive director at Brac Bangladesh, "We need to focus not only on constructing training centres, but also on ensuring that those with skills training get jobs, become entrepreneurs, or improve lifestyle by getting engaged in income-generating activities."

 

Top News / Education

Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

4h | Videos
Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

Learning loss of students during Covid pandemic and way to recovery

4h | Videos
Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

Bojra - The House Boat: A grand cabin getaway on the wetlands of Tanguar Haor

4h | Videos
Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

2
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

3
Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking
Education

Three Bangladeshi universities in global ranking

4
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places

5
Mohammad Lutfor Rahman, owner of Lazz Pharma, standing in front of its Panthapath branch. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Panorama

The Naxalite who founded Lazz Pharma

6
FILE PHOTO - Members of cleaning staff in protective suits board an Emirates Airbus A380 to disinfected it against the coronavirus, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 5, 2020. Picture taken March 5, 2020. Emirates Airline/Handout via REUTERS
Transport

Passengers from Bangladesh and Nigeria cannot fly to Dubai as their final destination, says Emirates