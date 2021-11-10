Over 1.5 lakh workers went abroad in last 4 months: Minister

More than 1.5 lakh workers have gone abroad from July to October this year, said Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed.

He made the disclosure at the 14th meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment on Wednesday.

Mentioning that the rate of migration of workers has increased, the minister said oversees employment rate has returned to its previous level.

He hopes that if this trend continues, the target for overseas employment will be met.

The meeting was chaired by Anisul Islam Mahmud MP, chairman of the Standing Committee on the Ministry of Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment.

Committee members Moazzem Hossain Ratan MP, Mrinal Kanti Das MP, Pankaj Nath MP, Sadek Khan MP and Secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen also spoke at the meeting.

After the meeting, Imran Ahmed handed over the ministry's annual report for the fiscal year 2020-21 to the chairman and members of the committee.