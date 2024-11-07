Bangladeshi workers languish in Saudi jail after Sylhet-Brahmanbaria clashes

Nearly a hundred Bangladeshi migrant workers had been arrested on the night of the last Eid-ul Fitr on 11 April in Saudi Arabia, after two groups one from Sylhet and the other from Brahmanbaria – held rival rallies in the Saudi Capital Riyadh. Photo: BSS

Aman Ali, father of Alamin and Abul Kayyum in Sylhet's Kolapara village has been in dire straits the last seven months – both his migrant worker sons were arrested in Saudi Arabia, for a crime which he believes they didn't have any involvement in.

His sons were among nearly a hundred Bangladeshis who had been arrested on the night of the last Eidul Fitr on 11 April in Saudi Arabia, after two groups of migrant workers – one from Sylhet and the other from Brahmanbaria – held rival rallies in Haara al-Wazarat, a low-income residential neighborhood in central Riyadh.

"We are in a helpless state. I don't know who can help us or where to go," Aman Ali told The Business Standard. "Some bad people started a fight, made a TikTok video, but my sons and others got caught up in the case."

"My sons have broken down in prison. They have not done anything wrong so please repatriate them like the Dubai workers were returned," Aman added.

After interviewing several parents whose sons have been arrested in Saudi Arabia over clashes between Sylhet and Brahmanbaria natives, The Business Standard learned that more than 90 migrant workers have been arrested. TBS obtained a list of more than 50 arrested workers.

"These are very unwarranted incidents," Muhammad Reza-E-Rabbi, Counsellor (Labour Welfare) at the Bangladesh Embassy in Riyadh, told TBS. "Three consecutive incidents occurred. First, two different gangs from Sylhet and Brahmanbaria broke into a fight. Then a spillover of a village rivalry between two households [occurred here], and finally during Eid, another fight between [migrant workers from] Brahmanbaria and Sylhet erupted," he added.

So, what happened?

On Eid evening on 11 April, a rally of migrant workers from Sylhet in Haara neighbourhood startled the neighbourhood. A clip of the rally went viral on TikTok – people in the rally chanting in 'Sylheti' language.

Bukhari, a Bangladeshi migrant from Sylhet, is involved in the manpower business in this neighbourhood. He said this rally was followed by another rally orchestrated by the migrant workers from Brahmanbaria.

Why these rallies? Bukhari said it all originated from an incident of 'robbery' involving a victim and perpetrator from Sylhet and Brahmanbaria. It created tensions between the workers from these two districts.

So, Brahmanbaria workers staged a protest in support of their man, and then Sylhetis also took to the street.

However, the trouble began when someone took footage of the rally, posted it on TikTok and it went viral all over the place, reaching Saudi law and order agencies as well.

"On Eid night, police raided our place and arrested 93 men – from both Sylhet and Brahmanbaria," Bukhari told TBS. "I was initially let go when I showed them that I have my Iqama and I don't have TikTok on my phone. However, I was called again to be detained but this time I was let go because the van was already full."

Jubayer, another migrant worker who just returned from Saudi Arabia, survived the arrest that night because he was staying with a friend after an Eid party. He said the source of the trouble was money.

"One owed the other," Jubayer said. "93 men – workers from both Brahmanbaria and Sylhet – were arrested from our area that night."

Families in the dark

Bukhari said he is particularly rattled over the incident, because 16 men from his company and his relatives have somehow gotten arrested.

"The parents and families of those who got arrested call me all the time and cry," Bukhari said. He said most arrested in the incident were not involved in the rallies and violence.

"A few people did engage in quarrels, but most are indeed innocent," he said.

Bukhari repeatedly visited the embassy to request them to look into the matter urgently, and tried to convince them that these people weren't engaged in any trouble.

"The Embassy told us that they are trying to get a pardon for them. But it has been seven months and nothing has happened. Whenever I go to the embassy, they say they are trying and tell us to have patience," he added.

Embassy says repartition underway

Labour Welfare Counsellor Muhammad Reza-E-Rabbi said that "efforts are underway," however, they cannot press the issue much because this [Sylheti-Brahmanbaria tension] has created a negative impression among the Saudis, after the video went viral on social media.

"They are alarmed over the gang fights. We don't have the face to make a strong move given the situation," Muhammad Reza said.

"Normally, punishment is severe here – almost up to a life sentence. But they considered our continuous requests. So, instead of pursuing this in court, they sent it to the Emir of Riyadh. Following the Emir's approval, this case is now with the state ministry. They will issue individual letters about their release and return them to the country. They have decided to repatriate them," Muhammad Reza added.

When asked if the arrest figure of 93 was correct, he said, "It is not only one incident. As I mentioned, there have been three incidents. This is altogether."

Fazlur Rahman, another father, has both his sons Jubayer Ahmed and Sabbir Ahmed in Saudi jail, in this incident.

"My sons were not involved in any quarrels. My sons have been in Saudi for only two years and five months respectively. They are very young," Fazlur said.

"We are a helpless poor family. If they are not found guilty, please allow them to work. We know our kids are not guilty. At least repatriate them to Bangladesh," a helpless Fazlur Rahman pleaded.