Our discussions today will strengthen Bangladesh-India relations, says Jaishankar welcoming FM in New Delhi

Bangladesh

UNB
07 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:22 pm

Related News

Our discussions today will strengthen Bangladesh-India relations, says Jaishankar welcoming FM in New Delhi

UNB
07 February, 2024, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 08:22 pm
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcomed his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo was taken from Jaishankar&#039;s X handle
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcomed his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo was taken from Jaishankar's X handle

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday said discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud would strengthen the Dhaka-Delhi relations.

"Our discussions today will strengthen Bangladesh-India Maitri (friendship)," Jaishankar said in a brief message shared from X, formerly known as Twitter.

He welcomed Dr Hasan to India.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Hasan Mahmud is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar.

He held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the first day of his visit.

After the meeting, the Awami League Joint General Secretary paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's cremation ground and memorial square at Rajghat.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India Md Mustafizur Rahman, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh High Commission were present at this time.

The minister is scheduled to speak at the Vivekananda Foundation on Thursday and Friday and hold several bilateral meetings.

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Colorised photograph of Charles Dickens. Photograph: Charles Dickens Museum

Charles Dickens: Inking from experience

1h | Features
Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

Cook your career to perfection as a chef!

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Conquering the procrastination plague ravaging Gen Z

11h | Pursuit
The colours of jaggery differ; some are reddish, some are pale and some are brown. But there is no way of knowing which of these are the ‘authentic’ date palm jaggery. Photo: Junayet Rashel

The fading lustre of Faridpur's date palm jaggery

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

Jordan makes history by reaching first Asian Cup final

3h | Videos
Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

Reazuddin: The tailor who became the first RMG exporter from Bangladesh

43m | Videos
The son is looking for his mother's memory

The son is looking for his mother's memory

5h | Videos
Advertising sector to double in five years

Advertising sector to double in five years

2h | Videos