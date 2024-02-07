Our discussions today will strengthen Bangladesh-India relations, says Jaishankar welcoming FM in New Delhi

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar welcomed his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud in New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo was taken from Jaishankar's X handle

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Wednesday said discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Dr Hasan Mahmud would strengthen the Dhaka-Delhi relations.

"Our discussions today will strengthen Bangladesh-India Maitri (friendship)," Jaishankar said in a brief message shared from X, formerly known as Twitter.

He welcomed Dr Hasan to India.

Hasan Mahmud is visiting India at the invitation of his Indian counterpart Dr S Jaishankar.

He held a meeting with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the first day of his visit.

Welcome to India, FM Dr. Hasan Mahmud of Bangladesh.



Our discussions today will strengthen 🇮🇳 🇧🇩 Maitri.



পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী ড. হাছান মাহমুদ, আপনাকে ভারতে স্বাগত।



আমাদের আজকের আলোচনা 🇮🇳 🇧🇩 মৈত্রীকে শক্তিশালী করবে। pic.twitter.com/914IaLn2GG— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) February 7, 2024

After the meeting, the Awami League Joint General Secretary paid floral tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's cremation ground and memorial square at Rajghat.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India Md Mustafizur Rahman, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh High Commission were present at this time.

The minister is scheduled to speak at the Vivekananda Foundation on Thursday and Friday and hold several bilateral meetings.