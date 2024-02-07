Ongoing situation in Myanmar, Rohingya repatriation discussed with India: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 07 February, 2024, 05:44 pm

Foreign Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud had a meeting with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during his first bilateral visit in India on Wednesday (7 February). Photo: Courtesy
The ongoing conflict between the military junta and the rebels in Myanmar has been discussed with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud.

The issue of Rohingya repatriation was also discussed during the meeting held in New Delhi's Sardar Patel Bhavan on Wednesday (7 February), said a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The minister said issues on political stability and peace will get priority during his visit to India.

At this time, he told the reporters unprecedented development has been achieved in Bangladesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"India has also made great progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There is no alternative to maintaining regional political stability and peace to maintain this development trend," he added.

Hasan Mahmud reached New Delhi on 7 February on his first bilateral visit after taking charge at the invitation of Indian Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar.

After the meeting with Ajit Doval, he paid tributes at Mahatma Gandhi's cremation ground and memorial square at Rajghat.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh in India Md Mustafizur Rahman, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Bangladesh High Commission were present at this time.

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud will hold a bilateral meeting with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar at Hyderabad House in Delhi this evening.

The minister is scheduled to speak at the Vivekananda Foundation on Thursday and Friday and hold several bilateral meetings.

Amid the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, the total number of fleeing members of the country's BGP, customs, army and civilians in Bangladesh this week stands at 327, according to the Border Guard Bangladesh.

Two people were killed on 5 February after mortar shells reportedly fired from Myanmar landed and exploded on Bangladesh's side along the Ghumdhum border of Bandarban.

Fighting intensified between rebel forces and the junta in Myanmar on 3 February.

