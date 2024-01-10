Open top bus service for tourists starts in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2024, 06:58 pm

The Cox&#039;s Bazar district administration introduced two open top buses for tourists today (10 January). Photo: TBS
The Cox's Bazar district administration introduced two open top buses for tourists today (10 January). Photo: TBS

Exploring the natural beauty of Cox's Bazar just got more thrilling with the launch of two specially designed open top tourist buses by the district administration. 

The district administration today (10 January) introduced two open top buses, offering visitors a chance to enjoy the stunning view of Marine Drive.

The open top tourist bus started its journey from Laboni Point at 10:00am, making its first stop at Rezukhal Point. 

Following a brief pause, the journey resumed, traversing multiple points along Marine Drive until reaching Sabrang in Teknaf. 

After a full day exploring Marine Drive, the tourist bus concluded the evening return trip.

Cox's Bazar District Administration's Additional District Magistrate Yamin Hossain said the number of open-roofed tourist buses will be increased in response to passenger demand.

"The addition of these tourist buses marks a significant step forward for Cox's Bazar's tourism industry," he added.

He also informed The Business Standard that a daylong package for this bus will be priced at Tk700 per person for the upper deck and Tk600 for the lower deck. 

Tickets for the bus can be purchased at Laboni, Sugandha, and Kalatali points.

Travelers expressed their belief that the open top tourist bus service will elevate Cox's Bazar travel experiences. 

"It was a nice experience to enjoy a blend of the captivating sea's roar while aboard the open-top bus and the enchanting melodies of birds amidst the mountains," tourist Tanveer Hasan, the inaugural passenger of the bus, said while describing his experience. 

Another tourist, Toiyob Haider, who rode the bus with his wife and two children, shared their experience, saying, "We enjoyed the stunning beauty aboard the open-top tourist bus. We are grateful to the administration for introducing this new initiative. It is truly an enjoyable experience."

