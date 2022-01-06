Oil tanker gets stuck in river Karnaphuli amid dense fog

TBS Report
06 January, 2022, 01:10 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 01:19 pm

Port authorities tugboat sent a tugboat near the stuck vessel to assess the situation

Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Ail tanker named MV Fazilat on Thursday (6 January) morning got stuck in a rocky embankment in the Karnafuli river due to heavy fog.

The stuck vessel, carrying oil from Jamuna Oil Company, got stuck opposite of Patenga Boat Club, an official of Chattogram Port said seeking anonymity.  

Visibility was zero around 6:30am due to heavy fog, the tanker hence anchored and was dragged toward the shore. However, it got stuck in a stone and the tanker was slanted, the official said quoting tanker master Abul Khair.

There was no damage to the tanker nor any leakage.

MV Fazilat got stuck due to low tides, as soon as the tides rise the tanker will be moved to a safer location, added the port official.

After hearing about the incident, port authorities sent tugboat Kandari 1 to assess the situation.

