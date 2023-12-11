Lighter ship carrying fertiliser sinks in Karnaphuli River

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 09:48 am

Related News

Lighter ship carrying fertiliser sinks in Karnaphuli River

It is initially believed that the vessel sank underwater due to a leak in the bottom of the ship

TBS Report
11 December, 2023, 09:10 am
Last modified: 11 December, 2023, 09:48 am
The lighter ship sank at around 10:15pm on Sunday. Photo: TBS
The lighter ship sank at around 10:15pm on Sunday. Photo: TBS

A lighter ship carrying fertiliser sunk in Karnaphuli River last night.

The ship, Maqsuda-2, sank near the Karnaphuli Dry Dock area at around 10:15pm on Sunday (10 December).

12 sailors and workers on board the ship were rescued safely, but a surveyor of the fertiliser importing company is still missing, said the naval police.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadarghat Naval police station Ekram Ullah said, "A lighter named Maqsuda-2 sank in the middle of the river while entering the Karnaphuli river loaded with imported fertilisers from outer anchorage. We have heard that one person is missing. On receiving the information, the naval police started a rescue operation."

"Local started rescue efforts even before authorities reached the spot. According to the rescued sailors, a surveyor who was on the ship is still missing. Efforts are underway to recuse him," he added.

Steps have been taken to ensure that there is no disturbance in the movement of other ships in the Karnaphuli River, the official further.

It is initially believed that the vessel sank underwater due to a leak in the bottom of the ship.

Before it sank, sailors on board got into a boat or swam ashore to save themselves, eyewitnesses said.

Top News

Chattogram / ship capsize / Karnafuli River

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Shashtho Chaka – Healthcare on Wheels has two buses, they plan to use one bus for the urban slums and another one for remote areas in villages. Photos: Courtesy

Shashtho Chaka: Driving healthcare up to the doorstep of the poor

3h | Panorama
Russia has become increasingly critically dependent on Beijing. Even state-owned refiners in India are being pressured by Russian oil suppliers to pay in yuan. Photo: Bloomberg

The yuan is finally showing some muscle in international trade

3h | Panorama
Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

20h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

21h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

Wealth and income of ministers and state ministers increased

15h | TBS Stories
Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

Fake toll plaza on Indian highway

14h | TBS World
Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

Farmers' investments fail to match returns: Study

13h | TBS Economy
The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

The US is sending another 14,000 shells to Israel

16h | TBS World