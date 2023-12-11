Lighter ship carrying fertiliser sinks in Karnaphuli River

The lighter ship sank at around 10:15pm on Sunday. Photo: TBS

A lighter ship carrying fertiliser sunk in Karnaphuli River last night.

The ship, Maqsuda-2, sank near the Karnaphuli Dry Dock area at around 10:15pm on Sunday (10 December).

12 sailors and workers on board the ship were rescued safely, but a surveyor of the fertiliser importing company is still missing, said the naval police.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Sadarghat Naval police station Ekram Ullah said, "A lighter named Maqsuda-2 sank in the middle of the river while entering the Karnaphuli river loaded with imported fertilisers from outer anchorage. We have heard that one person is missing. On receiving the information, the naval police started a rescue operation."

"Local started rescue efforts even before authorities reached the spot. According to the rescued sailors, a surveyor who was on the ship is still missing. Efforts are underway to recuse him," he added.

Steps have been taken to ensure that there is no disturbance in the movement of other ships in the Karnaphuli River, the official further.

It is initially believed that the vessel sank underwater due to a leak in the bottom of the ship.

Before it sank, sailors on board got into a boat or swam ashore to save themselves, eyewitnesses said.