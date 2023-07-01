Oil tanker catches fire after explosion in Jhalakathi; 5 burnt, 4 missing

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 July, 2023, 07:20 pm
01 July, 2023, 07:20 pm

Oil tanker catches fire after explosion in Jhalakathi; 5 burnt, 4 missing

Five people were burnt after an explosion on a cargo ship carrying 10 lakh litres of oil on the Sugandha River near Jhalakathi on Saturday.

Mohidul Islam, additional superintendent of police in Jhalakathi, said there were nine crew members on board. "Five of them have been rescued, but four others are still missing."

The cause of the explosion could not be known immediately, said the official.

The injured have been admitted to Barishal Medical College and Jhalakathi Sadar Hospital for treatment.

According to sources, Sagar Nandini-2 tanker was transporting petrol and diesel to the Padma Oil depot. While the ship was anchored, a sudden explosion occurred in the engine room around 2pm.

Five firefighting units rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Nasir Uddin Sarkar, officer-in-charge of Jhalakathi Sadar Police Station, said the oil are safe because the chamber containing it did not catch fire. 

"The fire incident was limited to the engine room only. Prompt action from the fire service enabled them to successfully extinguish the fire before it could escalate to other areas," he added.

He further stated that the oil from the vessel is currently being transferred to other vessels for safety purposes.

