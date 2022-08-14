Oil shock drives up fish prices too  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:21 pm

Related News

Oil shock drives up fish prices too  

Prices of most essentials continue to go up every day since the fuel hike  

TBS Report
14 August, 2022, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2022, 10:21 pm
Representational Image. Photo: TBS
Representational Image. Photo: TBS

Highlights

  • Finger pointed at spiked carrying cost, low rainfall for fish price hike
  • Rice price also sees fresh hike, coarse reaches Tk55 per kg
  • Already dearer flour & sugar may jump further within a week
  • All vegetables now cost Tk10-Tk30 more than they were a week ago

Fish prices have jumped at least by Tk30 per kg at a time when all the food items are dearer thanks to recent fuel price hike.    

The pricier dietary source of protein hurts low-income people the most, as many of them had to switch to cheap tilapia and pangas from now costlier broiler chicken and eggs.   

"I used to buy tilapia and pangas, as chicken and egg prices had soared. But now the fishes are also not within the means," Rakibul Islam, a furniture factory worker, told The Business Standard at Panchtola Bazaar in Dhaka's Badda.  

Most of the customers at the market are people belonging to the low-income bracket. Therefore, cheap tilapia and pangas were two top selling fishes at the market.

Medium size tilapia is at Tk190-Tk220 per kg, which was at Tk140-Tk170. Small and medium sized pangas which used to be sold at Tk130-Tk140 per kg are now at Tk160-Tk190 per kg.

Rakibul said he now buys 0.5kg of tilapia, while he used to buy 1kg of the fish previously. Besides, he slices the fish thinly to adjust to his family budget for food.

"The rate at which the prices are spiralling, I have no option but to drop some of the foods from the menu every day," he added.

Visiting several kitchen markets in Dhaka, tengra fish was found at Tk700-Tk800 per kg – up from Tk450-Tk650 even a couple of days ago.

Medium sized ruhi fish is now at Tk320-Tk350 per kg, which was at Tk260-Tk280 depending on the market.

Frozen pabda was Tk 400-Tk450 per kg, but fresh pabda was at Tk500-Tk600. Even small fishes that used to be at Tk300-Tk400 per kg are now at Tk450-Tk550.

Fish traders said the fuel price hike has increased their transportation cost. Besides, lowlands – unlike the regular times – did not go under thanks to a lean monsoon this year.  

"These altogether affected the fish supply as well as prices," said Shafiqul Islam, a fish trader at Rampura kitchen market.

Another hike in rice prices   

After staying at high rates for several days, rice prices ticked up further by Tk3-Tk5 per kg depending on the variety.

Coarse rice is now at Tk54-Tk55 per kg – up from Tk50 a week ago.

According to the state-owned trading corporation, the price of coarse rice has increased by 6% in a week. The price of medium quality BR-28 rice has increased the same – to Tk60-Tk62 per kg from Tk55-Tk58.

"Two days ago, I bought miniket rice at Tk72 per kg. But it is now at Tk75-Tk78," said Arif in Dhaka's Karwanbazar.

Nazirshail, which is known as the best quality rice, was at Tk80-Tk85 per kg.

Rice trader Habibur said that both transportation costs and paddy rates have increased, pushing up the retail prices further.

Apart from rice, flour prices are rising too. Non-brand loose flour, which was at Tk40-Tk45 per kg, is now at Tk50. According to the trading corporation, flour prices have increased by about 16% in a month.

Meanwhile, sugar prices have increased to Tk90 per kg, as traders said it might surge by another Tk5 per kg within a week.

Though the price of green chillies decreased slightly after reaching Tk350 per kg, prices of all types of vegetables have spiked by Tk10-Tk30 per kg. 

Top News

Oil Price Hike / fish / Fuel price hike

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photos: M Aminur Rahman

Mallik Ghat flower market: the biggest hub for flowers in Asia

10h | In Focus
Infigraphic: TBS

The dollar crunch chronicles

15h | Panorama
The proposed playground for disabled people has long been left to grow bushes on the premises of the National Parliament Building in the city. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Whatever happened to the ‘promised land’ for the disabled?

13h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

India’s 75th anniversary is one to forget

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

"We got caught in the cyclone while shooting Hawa"

3h | Videos
Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

Get your child's Covid vaccine registration done in few easy steps

3h | Videos
UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

UN expresses concern over Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuke plant

4h | Videos
ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

ADB's $9.46B coming to cover development costs

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

Bangladesh never asked for particular info from Swiss bank: Ambassador