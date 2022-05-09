Oil prices in Bangladesh lower than India, Pakistan and Nepal

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 01:06 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Despite the recent hike of edible oil prices in Bangladesh, the country still offers the essential product at a lower price when compared to its South Asian counterparts.

Commerce ministry provided the comparison in a press release issued on Monday. 

The Bangladesh Vegetable Oil Refiners and Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (BVOVMA) a few days back increased the retail price of bottled soybean oil by a record Tk38/litre.

The commerce ministry last week approved the BVOVMA proposed rates which were submitted before the Eid holidays.

With the latest development – which came into effect on Friday – the maximum retail price of a litre of bottled soybean oil now stands at Tk198 while loose soybean oil is being sold at Tk180/litre and palm oil price at Tk172/litre.

According to a government press release issued on Monday, cooking oil is more expensive in India, Pakistan and Nepal than in Bangladesh.

In neighbouring India, soybean oil cost some Tk213.41-224.65 per litre. In Pakistan, the prices for cooking oil are hovering around Tk236.37-238.69/litre. 

Meanwhile, people in Nepal are having to spend around Tk197.15-214.75 for a litre of bottled soybean oil.

The stock and import-related data of edible oil in Bangladesh are as follow: 

Source: Bangladesh Government
