Samson H Chowdhury’s wife Anita Chowdhury passes away

Anita Chowdhury, wife of Square Group founder Samson H Chowdhury, has passed away at the age of 90.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital on Sunday (13 November), Ajay Kumar Kundu, chief executive officer of Mediacom Limited – a subsidiary of Square Group, confirmed the media.

"Anita Chowdhury died of old age," he added.

She is survived by her children – Samuel S Chowdhury, the current chairman of Square Group, Ratna Patra, vice-chairman of Square Pharma, Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharma and Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries – and thousands of well-wishers.

Earlier in 2012, her husband Samson H Chowdhury, the legendary industrialist who established Bangladesh's largest conglomerate, passed away at the Raffles Hospital in Singapore at the age of 86.

Since the demise of Samson H Chowdhury, Anita Chowdhury was taking care of all 64,000 workers of Square Group just like her children. For her motherly love, she was known as "Square Mother" among the employees.

Born in 1932, Anita Chowdhury was married to Samson H Chowdhury in 1947. She supported her husband with encouragement and motivation since the inception of Square in the 1950s.

Anita Chowdhury was involved in various social activities at the national and international levels.