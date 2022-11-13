Samson H Chowdhury’s wife Anita Chowdhury passes away

Obituary

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:45 pm

Related News

Samson H Chowdhury’s wife Anita Chowdhury passes away

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 11:45 pm
Samson H Chowdhury’s wife Anita Chowdhury passes away

Anita Chowdhury, wife of Square Group founder Samson H Chowdhury, has passed away at the age of 90.

She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at the Square Hospital on Sunday (13 November), Ajay Kumar Kundu, chief executive officer of Mediacom Limited – a subsidiary of Square Group, confirmed the media.

"Anita Chowdhury died of old age," he added.

She is survived by her children – Samuel S Chowdhury, the current chairman of Square Group, Ratna Patra, vice-chairman of Square Pharma, Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Pharma and Anjan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Toiletries – and thousands of well-wishers. 

Earlier in 2012, her husband Samson H Chowdhury, the legendary industrialist who established Bangladesh's largest conglomerate, passed away at the Raffles Hospital in Singapore at the age of 86.

Since the demise of Samson H Chowdhury, Anita Chowdhury was taking care of all 64,000 workers of Square Group just like her children. For her motherly love, she was known as "Square Mother" among the employees. 

Born in 1932, Anita Chowdhury was married to Samson H Chowdhury in 1947. She supported her husband with encouragement and motivation since the inception of Square in the 1950s.

Anita Chowdhury was involved in various social activities at the national and international levels.

Top News

Square Group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings