'Anita Center' inaugurated on 91st birthday of 'Square Mata'

A new sophisticated building of Square Toiletries Limited was inaugurated today commemorating the 91st birthday of 'Square Mata'.

This new building constructed in Uttara, has been named "Anita Center", reads a press release.

Square Group Chairman Samuel S Chowdhury, Vice Chairman Ratna Patra, Directors Tapan Chowdhury and Anjan Chowdhury were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Also present were other family members and colleagues working in various organisations of Square Group.

The new building of Square Toiletries, "Anita Centre" will be used as the new corporate office of Square Textiles Plc.