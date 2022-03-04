20th square golf tournament inaugurated at Kurmitola Golf Club

TBS Report
04 March, 2022, 04:05 pm
04 March, 2022

Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The 20th "Square Golf Tournament" was inaugurated at Kurmitola Golf Club, Dhaka Cantonment Friday (4 March).

Bangladesh Army Logistics Area Commander & Vice-President of Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) Major General Md Zahirul Islam inaugurated this tournament as the chief guest, reads an ISPR release.

The tee-off was also witnessed among others by Tapan Chowdhury, managing director, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Mizanur Rahman, executive director, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd; Brigadier General Syed Md Rafiqul Islam, club captain, Kurmitola Golf Club; Brigadier General Abidur Reza Khan (retd), chairman, Tournament Committee, Kurmitola Golf Club; Lt Col Abu Md Sayedur Rahman (retd), acting chief executive officer, Kurmitola Golf Club; Lt Col Md Anwar Hossain (retd), general manager, golf operations, Kurmitola Golf Club and members of Square Group and high officials of KGC were also present at the inaugural ceremony.

The three-day long tournament commenced on Wednesday (2 March) and will end Friday evening in the same venue.

